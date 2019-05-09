Currency.com Opens To Public With New Mobile App And Tokenised Bond Feature

- Platform attracted over 150,000 registration requests following beta launch in January

-Over 1,000 tokenised securities now available to trade with Bitcoin, Ethereum or fiat money

MINSK, Belarus, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currency.com, the world's first tokenised securities exchange today announced that it will open its platform to the general public after a well-received beta launch in January that saw over 150,000 people apply to use the fully-functional trading platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to trade, invest in, and benefit from exposure to, real-world financial instruments by directly using cryptocurrencies.

The launch includes a slick new mobile app that boasts powerful technology and advanced features allowing users to buy and trade tokenised securities on the go. Beyond the features presented during the beta launch in January, the platform offers a host of new capabilities to crypto traders that have been long used in the traditional financial world, such as 50% margin close outs and selling at loss.

Currency.com offers private and institutional investors around the world* the chance to access over 1,000 tokenised securities that track the underlying market price of common financial instruments, such as global equities, indices and commodities. For example, users can buy a token that mirrors the performance of an Apple share on the Nasdaq - APPLE.CX - at the same economic costs and benefits of an Apple share. Users can buy these tokens directly using Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), and will have the ability to trade them on margin.

Earlier this month Currency.com also introduced a new feature, which for the first time ever enables users to trade and invest in tokenised government bonds using cryptocurrencies. Currency.com issued a tokenised version of Belarusian government bonds on its platform and plans to include additional tokenised government and corporate bonds over time. Thanks to this new feature, Currency.com users will be able to invest their cryptocurrency holdings in an entirely new, differentiated asset class that presents the opportunity to hedge and diversify their portfolios through fixed-income instruments with potentially lower risk and more predictable returns.

To offer these capabilities, Currency.com leverages the technology of Capital.com - its sister platform regulated by the FCA and CySEC - and has focused on ensuring a simple, easy-to-use design. The beta launch in January received 150,000 applications but was capped to 5,000 users, with the most active traders providing daily feedback, helping to ensure Currency.com is as powerful and easy-to-use as possible. As a result, the public launch today presents a platform that is sleek, tested and designed with the user experience at heart.

A referral program has also been introduced by Currency.com following crypto influencer feedback during the beta launch, which encourages users to invite friends to the platform by sharing 50% of the referred friend's trading commission for six months. Commissions are paid on a weekly basis and offer an interesting incentive to users who have been enjoying the platform.

Ivan Gowan, CEO of Currency.com, said, "The arrival of tokenised securities will completely change how investors can use their cryptocurrencies. Linking crypto to the price of stocks, shares and bonds provides a tangible way for holders of Bitcoin and Ethereum to access traditional financial markets. Our beta launch proved the appetite is there globally for a service like this and Currency.com's full launch marks a significant shift in the direction of crypto as it becomes more regulated and starts to move closer towards traditional markets. I anticipate our mobile app will be a hit among investors due to its powerful and advanced trading tools that have otherwise been unavailable to the crypto community."

The Currency.com online platform is now accessible to all investors at https://currency.com/ and can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

*Excluding the USA and those on the FATF list.

About Currency.com

Launched in April 2019, Currency.com is a blockchain technology company which operates the world's first trading platform for tokenised securities, allowing investors to use their cryptocurrency assets to invest in, and profit from, global financial markets - without the pressure of exchanging their crypto portfolio into fiat money. Currency.com is licensed, authorized and regulated by the High Technology Park of Belarus under Decree No. 8 'On the Development of a Digital Economy'.

The company is backed by VP Capital and Larnabel Ventures, with Ivan Gowan as CEO; Ivan previously spent 15 years heading up IG's technology development, growing the trading platform in value from $250 million to over $3 billion. For more information, visit: https://currency.com/

