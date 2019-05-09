Prefixbox recognized as a Representative Vendor for Commerce Search Engines in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search

Prefixbox 's NLP capabilities give etailers a boost above their competition



BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Language Processing (NLP) is critical in the competitive world of commerce search where retailers must stay on top of trends to win business. NLP is used by online retailers primarily in search boxes and chat functions as this technology enables computers to process language as it's naturally spoken. Increasingly, shoppers are searching for products the same way they speak to their friends.

To provide a great shopping experience, online retailers need technology that supports multiple query formats, so potential customers don't end up on 0-results pages - one of the worst experiences shoppers can have (this happens 20% of the time, on average).

In this study, Gartner states that, "To understand intent [of NLP], the specific domain/product set to be searched must also be understood. This helps generate appropriate answers or next questions for the customer as the conversation leads to a product selection." External data shows this is directly correlated with boosting online revenue and conversion rates.

eCommerce search is a critical tool in boosting online revenue as it directs shoppers to products they want to buy.

"At Prefixbox , we're dedicated to providing advanced, easy-to-integrate commerce search technology. We are proud to be recognized by Gartner for our work in the increasingly more important NLP commerce search space," said Istvan Simon, Prefixbox CEO and founder.

Subscribers can find a copy of Gartner's February 2019 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Prefixbox

Prefixbox is an intelligent eCommerce site search provider for mid to large size enterprises. Their flexible, easy-to-integrate, data driven modules continually learn from user behaviour. Their free, predictive Search Analytics platform serves as a base for their products that provide best-in-class search results.