Sainsbury's First to Bring Vivera 100% Fat Free Vegan Bacon to Market

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera, one of the largest producers of plant-based meat alternatives in Europe, announces the introduction of its 100% fat free vegan 'Bacon Pieces'. The pieces are made entirely out of plant-based ingredients. Initially the bacon will be sold exclusively in a broad selection of Sainsbury's supermarkets in the UK. In the course of 2019 the product will be introduced in other European countries. At the same time, Sainsbury's will also start selling the Vivera vegan steak, which was introduced in the UK last year as the world's first, in 430 stores.

Best vegan alternative

Vivera wanted to mimic real bacon pieces and to make a product with the same taste, texture and appearance. The result is a true bacon taste, look and feel with a substantial health benefit due to fact that the pieces contain zero fat. Vivera is convinced that this product can make a significant contribution in the healthy diet and kitchen of many consumers of more plant-based proteins.

Gert Jan Gombert, commercial director of Vivera: "Especially in the British market we foresee a large demand for our fat free vegan bacon. Traditionally it is one of the product categories where meat has been difficult to replace. Our product development team has done an outstanding job in making the bacon pieces as tasty as the available regular bacon while reducing the fat level to zero! The overwhelming positive feedback from British consumers for our vegan steak, after its introduction last year, made us decide to give again priority to the British market and have the first launch to market here."

Vivera, producer of the first plant-based steak in the world

Vivera introduced the revolutionary plant- based steak mid-2018 to the British public and has so far already sold over 1,000,000 vegan steaks in Britain alone. Tesco has been the first retailer in the world to sell the first vegan steak in more than 400 supermarkets. After the British introduction, the vegan steak has been introduced to other European markets. Due to an increase in production capacity Vivera is now able to introduce the highly popular vegan steak to more UK consumers as they will sell it additionally through 430 Sainsbury's stores per May 15.

Vivera's category partner in the UK is Winterbotham Darby, a chilled food business with more than 40 years' experience in agriculture and a track record of changing the way we eat in the UK.

About Vivera

Vivera is committed to support every consumer with the most delicious plant-based products. We believe life is better when you eat less meat. Vivera has been pioneering in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. With headquarters and factories in the Netherlands, Vivera has since then grown into one of the largest manufacturers in Europe. Vivera's product range is available in more than 25 European countries and over 25,000 supermarkets.

The product range consists of more than 40 plant-based products making it one of the largest and best quality ranges on offer. All products have been developed to bring the best taste, bite, appearance, variety, health and value for money.

Vivera currently produces more than 1 million plant-based products per week thus contributing to a growing need for healthier and sustainable food throughout Europe. As the world's meat production is projected to double by 2050 according to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN) the availability of meat alternatives becomes more relevant than ever before.

