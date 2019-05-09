Part of the DMEC Tools and Tactics Webinar Series

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group, voluntary and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that its next webinar will focus on Absence and the Alphabet Soup of System Solutions

Technology in the integrated absence management space continues to evolve. Savvy professionals are getting the education they need to understand their technology options, and are learning how to leverage solutions to meet the needs of their organization. Human resources information system (HRIS) offerings are one such technology that is continually growing in complexity.

This webinar will explore the ins and outs of these technology offerings. The speakers will break down the complexities of HRIS, and how these systems can offer employers a compliance-friendly solution.

FINEOS will present Absence and the Alphabet Soup of System Solutions on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 noon Eastern. The Webinar will be hosted by DMEC with contributions from Randi Weir, AVP, Absence Management, FINEOS and Karen English, Senior Vice President Spring Consulting Group, LLC. Registration is via the DMEC website or by clicking here. Please use the code 19FINEOS2 to receive a free registration.

The session will last for 45 minutes and there will be a Q&A session at the end. A follow up presentation will be made available to registrants.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS has over 50 life, accident and health carriers globally; including 7 of the top ten carriers in the US and 4 of the top 5 carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005412/en/

Contacts:

Victoria Jamison

Marketing Manager

FINEOS Corporation

+ 353 1 639 9700

victoria.jamison@FINEOS.com