Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.375 (thirty-seven and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.



Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.



