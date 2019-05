Custodian REIT (CREI) continued to produce positive returns through Q419 despite continuing weakness in high street retail capital values outweighing gains elsewhere, including from accretive asset management. Reflecting positive income growth, the company's current year DPS target has been increased and, barring unforeseen circumstances, CREI intends to pay fully covered aggregate DPS of 6.65p for the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...