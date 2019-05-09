4G chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue was $7.0 million, an increase of 15.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher revenue in broadband and IoT, while the postponement of a project caused revenue from the vertical business to be lower than the Q1 target for that business. Q1 revenue represented a decrease of 37.4% compared to the first quarter of 2018, reflecting primarily a decline in broadband revenue and the impact of Cat M customer project delays in IoT.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 41.0% compared to 43.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018, due to an increase in module sales, and compared to 41.7% in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in non-product revenue.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $7.4 million compared to an operating loss of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an operating loss of $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss: Net loss was $9.0 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a net loss of $8.7 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS, in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-IFRS Net loss: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $7.6 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $9.4 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a non-IFRS net loss of $7.5 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share/ADS, in the first quarter of 2018.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2019 totaled $7.6 million compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018 and exclude the $3 million of proceeds from the issuance of new convertible in May 2019.

In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts Key Metrics Q1 2019 Q4 2018 (1) Q1 2018 Revenue $7.0 $6.1 $11.2 Gross profit 2.9 41.0 2.6 43.3 4.7 41.7 Operating loss (7.4 (105.2 (9.3 (153.7 (7.3 (64.9 Net loss (9.0 (128.4 (9.5 (156.0 (8.7 (77.9 Diluted EPS ($0.10 ($0.10 ($0.10 Weighted average number of diluted shares/ADS 94,788,726 94,599,554 91,465,178 Cash flow from (used in) operations (4.6 (7.5 (6.0 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at quarter-end 7.6 12.1 15.0 Additional information on non-cash items: - Stock-based compensation included in operating result 0.5 0.3 0.5 - Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing 0.9 0.8 0.7 - Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (0.4 - Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) 0.1 (0.7 Non-IFRS diluted EPS (excludes non-cash stock-based compensation, impact of convertible debt amendments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible and other debt and embedded derivative, impact of revaluation of interest-free government loan) and related deferred tax benefit (expense) ($0.08 ($0.10 ($0.08

*Percentage of revenue (1) Updated from the 2018 earnings release provided on February 19, 2019. See Sequans' Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2019

"We are pleased to see the broadband business improving, the Cat 1 business growing nicely, and momentum continuing to build in the Cat M/NB business as expected during the first quarter," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "We have already begun to receive orders related to Cat M/NB devices that are scheduled to go into mass production around mid-year, and we expect growth in this business to accelerate in the second half of the year. Even though we are still at the beginning of the market ramp for 4G LTE for IoT, we are fully engaged in 5G, having already conducted five years of research activity. With near-term growth driven by helping customers get the most from 4G technology, enabling them to make a seamless transition to 5G can continue our growth well into the next decade."

Q2 2019 Outlook

The following statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Sequans expects revenue for the second quarter of 2019 to continue the trend seen in Q1 and be better than the first quarter with continued sequential improvement through the balance of the year, driven by increasing LTE-M revenue as more Sequans-powered devices go into mass production.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sequans plans to conduct a teleconference and live webcast to discuss the preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2019 today, May 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT /14:00 CET. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-230-1092 (or 612-288-0340 if outside the U.S.). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/. A replay of the conference call will be available until June 9, 2019 by dialing toll free 800-475-6701 or 320-365-3844 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 465836.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance and potential financing sources. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy and plans, expectations for IoT and Broadband sales, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xi) our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls relating to the impact of accounting changes relating to deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities related to the application of IFRS to deferred taxes on debt instruments with equity components, and (xii) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, and deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamliteLTE, optimized for IoT and M2M devices and StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home and portable router devices. The company is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2019 (2) Dec 31,

2018 (1) March 31,

2018 Revenue : Product revenue 4,681 3,856 7,635 Other revenue 2,357 2,217 3,599 Total revenue 7,038 6,073 11,234 Cost of revenue Cost of product revenue 3,575 2,943 5,861 Cost of other revenue 574 503 689 Total cost of revenue 4,149 3,446 6,550 Gross profit 2,889 2,627 4,684 Operating expenses : Research and development 6,157 6,488 7,519 Sales and marketing 2,221 2,179 2,485 General and administrative 1,913 3,294 1,971 Total operating expenses 10,291 11,961 11,975 Operating loss (7,402 (9,334 (7,291 Financial income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (1,976 (1,631 (1,227 Other financial expenses (400 Convertible debt amendment 420 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 322 332 (212 Loss before income taxes (9,056 (10,613 (8,730 Income tax expense (benefit) (17 (1,139 19 Loss (9,039 (9,474 (8,749 Attributable to : Shareholders of the parent (9,039 (9,474 (8,749 Minority interests Basic loss per share ($0.10 ($0.10 ($0.10 Diluted loss per share ($0.10 ($0.10 ($0.10 Weighted average number of shares used for computing: - Basic 94,788,726 94,599,554 91,465,178 - Diluted 94,788,726 94,599,554 91,465,178

(1) Updated from the 2018 earnings release provided on February 19, 2019. See Sequans' Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2019 (2) In 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective application approach. Accordingly, prior period amounts have not been restated.

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION At March 31, At Dec 31, (in thousands of US$) 2019 (2) 2018 (1) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9,679 6,271 Intangible assets 15,183 12,409 Deposits and other receivables 388 394 Other non-current financial assets 331 337 Total non-current assets 25,581 19,411 Current assets Inventories 7,639 8,243 Trade receivables 8,309 13,177 Contract assets 3,270 2,707 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 4,441 3,237 Recoverable value added tax 683 565 Research tax credit receivable 3,878 3,148 Cash and cash equivalents 7,555 12,086 Total current assets 35,775 43,163 Total assets 61,356 62,574 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital, euro 0.02 nominal value, 94,788,726 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 (94,732,539 shares at December 31, 2018) 2,384 2,384 Share premium 233,820 225,470 Other capital reserves 40,256 39,768 Accumulated deficit (281,076 (272,036 Other components of equity (625 (605 Total equity (5,241 (5,019 Non-current liabilities Government grant advances and loans 6,567 5,674 Venture Debt 10,495 11,811 Convertible debt and accrued interest 20,889 19,723 Lease liabilities 4,591 Provisions 1,734 1,689 Deferred tax liabilities 616 691 Deferred revenue 687 808 Total non-current liabilities 45,579 40,396 Current liabilities Trade payables 7,497 9,412 Interest-bearing receivables financing 3,661 10,295 Venture Debt 2,042 823 Lease liabilities 2,126 Government grant advances and loans 738 688 Other current liabilities 3,881 4,654 Deferred revenue 777 973 Provisions 296 352 Total current liabilities 21,018 27,197 Total equity and liabilities 61,356 62,574

(1) Updated from the 2018 earnings release provided on February 19, 2019. See Sequans' Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2019 (2) In 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective application approach. Accordingly, prior period amounts have not been restated.

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of US$) 2019 2018 Operating activities Loss before income taxes (9,056 (8,730 Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 1,262 769 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 1,078 767 Share-based payment expense 488 531 Increase (decrease) in provisions (21 22 Financial expense (income) 1,976 1,227 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (425 146 Loss (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (32 Working capital adjustments Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 2,980 3,958 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 604 8 Decrease (Increase) in research tax credit receivable (597 (982 Decrease in trade payables and other liabilities (2,478 (3,315 Decrease in deferred revenue (317 (34 Decrease in government grant advances (99 (410 Income tax paid 13 34 Net cash flow used in operating activities (4,624 (6,009 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (585 (329 Capitalized development expenditures (1,080 (463 Sale (purchase) of financial assets 12 (20 Interest received 3 35 Net cash flow used in investments activities (1,650 (777 Financing activities Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants 27 Public equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid 20,890 Proceeds from issuing of warrants, net of transaction costs paid 8,350 Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing (6,634 (2,095 Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing 1,126 Payment of lease liabilities (727 Repayment of government loans (118 Interest paid (373 (230 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,742 18,474 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,532 11,688 Net foreign exchange difference 1 2 Cash and cash equivalent at January 1 12,086 2,948 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 7,555 14,638

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 (3) March 31,

2018 Net IFRS loss as reported (9,039 (9,474 (8,749 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 488 308 532 Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 872 831 671 Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) 76 (656 Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (420 (7,603 (9,411 (7,546 IFRS basic loss per share as reported ($0.10 ($0.10 ($0.10 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) $0.00 ($0.01 $0.00 Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Non-IFRS basic loss per share ($0.08 ($0.10 ($0.08 IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.10 ($0.10 ($0.10 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Non-cash impact of deferred tax income (loss) $0.00 ($0.01 $0.00 Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Non-IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.08 ($0.10 ($0.08 (1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows: Cost of product revenue 2 3 Research and development 140 147 139 Sales and marketing 68 6 80 General and administrative 278 155 310 (2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates (3) Updated from the 2018 earnings release provided on February 19, 2019. See Sequans' Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005403/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Claudia Gatlin, +1 212.830.9080, Claudia@sequans.com