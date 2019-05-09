Genius Sports Group secures landmark betting data agreement with Football DataCo

Betgenius awarded the exclusive rights to collect, licence and distribute live data from the Premier League, The EFL and Scottish Professional Football League, to sports betting operators globally

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group, the global leader in sports data technology, has been appointed by Football DataCo, the data rights holder of all competitions organised by the Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Professional Football League, as its official supplier of live data to the global sports betting sector.

Through Betgenius, its sports betting division, Genius Sports Group will capture official live game data in-stadia at over 4,000 fixtures a season, and distribute it to hundreds of licenced sportsbook operators around the world in under a second.

Commencing at the start of the 2019/20 season, this multi-year partnership will create the sports betting sector's fastest, most accurate and reliable data feed for in-play betting products and live betting innovations, in order to drive long term value for sports betting operators around the world.

"English and Scottish football is vital to any sportsbook offering and Genius Sports provided a compelling proposal to maximise the value of live data in the betting market for the Leagues. We look forward to working with Genius Sports, and its sports betting division Betgenius, in developing innovative data feeds for the market to use," said Adrian Ford, General Manager of Football DataCo.

Mark Locke, Genius Sports Group CEO, commented: "Being selected by Football DataCo as their exclusive official data partner is transformational for our organisation and reinforces our position as the global leader in sports data capture and distribution technology. This partnership upholds our commitment to ensuring sports remain at the heart of a sustainable sports betting ecosystem that is fair and rewarding for all participants.

"The use of secure, UK football league sanctioned data signals the increased maturity of the industry and recognises the value and protections that this official data feed provides. Football DataCo leads the world through its heavy investment in a product that assures operators can have complete confidence in its data supply to power some of most valuable sports betting content in the world, including all Premier League matches."

Contact:

Christopher Dougan Adrian Ford
Genius Sports Football DataCo
christopher.dougan@geniussports.com aford@football-dataco.com

About Football DataCo

Football DataCo was formed in 2001 by the professional football leagues in England and Scotland to protect, market and commercialise their official match related data.

Working with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and a series of partners, Football DataCo oversees the collection, management and distribution of the League's official event and performance data worldwide. Football DataCo also protects the copyright of Premier League and EFL still action images, and runs the online media accreditation tool for journalists and photographers to apply to attend their matches.

The data collected on behalf of Football DataCo is protected by intellectual property rights. These rights include sui generis database right (derived from the EU Database Directive) as confirmed by the UK Court of Appeal in 2013. For further information, please see case reference [2013] EWCA Civ 27.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports is the global leader in sports data. Our unique technology empowers sports to collect, manage and commercialise their data, transforming the way they run their competitions and creating new revenues streams through our distribution networks across the media and regulated sports betting sectors.

Headquartered in London with over 16 locations worldwide, Genius Sports captures millions of data points at sporting events in every corner of globe, optimising them into stat-driven content for sports fans and, through Betgenius, our sports betting technology arm, cutting-edge in-game sports wagering products for sportsbooks and lotteries globally.

Genius Sports is the trusted sports data, technology and integrity partner to hundreds of sporting bodies. This includes many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, NCAA, PGA TOUR and the English Premier League.

