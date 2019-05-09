EPAM Reports Results for First Quarter 2019

First quarter revenues of $521.3 million, up 22.9% year-over-year
GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.06 for the first quarter
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.25 for the first quarter
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
"Our first quarter 2019 results demonstrate that our value proposition is resonating with our clients," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver solutions across every dimension of transformation, from next gen digital platforms to cloud migration to automation, positioning us well for continued growth."
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Revenues increased to $521.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $97.2 million, or 22.9%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 26.3% over the corresponding period last year;
- GAAP income from operations was $64.7 million, an increase of $16.0 million, or 32.8%, compared to $48.7 million in the first quarter of 2018;
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.2 million, an increase of $21.5 million, or 31.8%, compared to $67.7 million in the first quarter of 2018;
- Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.06, a decrease of $0.09, or 7.8%, compared to $1.15 in the first quarter of 2018 based on a weighted average share count of 57.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding. In the first quarter of 2018, GAAP EPS benefited from a net $22.5 million one-time income tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform; and
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.25, an increase of $0.32, or 34.4%, compared to $0.93 in the first quarter of 2018.
Cash Flow and Other Metrics
- Cash used in operating activities was $0.2 million for the first three months of 2019, compared to $7.3 million provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2018. Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter are impacted by annual payments of variable compensation related to the prior performance year;
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $763.7 million as of March 31, 2019, a decrease of $8.0 million, or 1.0%, from $771.7 million as of December 31, 2018; and
- Total headcount was approximately 31,400 as of March 31, 2019. Included in this number were approximately 27,900 delivery professionals, an increase of 17.6% from March 31, 2018.
2019 Outlook - Full Year and Second Quarter
Full Year
- Revenue growth for 2019 will continue to be at least 22%. The Company continues to expect that foreign currency translation will have a 1% unfavorable impact on full year reported revenues. The Company continues to expect revenue growth on a constant currency basis will be at least 23%;
- The Company continues to expect GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;
- The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to now be approximately 12% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to continue to be approximately 23%; and
- The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will now be at least $4.61 for the full year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will now be at least $5.19 for the full year. The Company now expects weighted average share count for the year of 58.0 million diluted shares outstanding.
Second Quarter
- Revenues will be at least $549 million for the second quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 23%. The Company expects foreign currency translation to have a 1% unfavorable impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be at least 24%;
- For the second quarter, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12% to 13% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5% of revenues;
- The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 9% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and
- The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $1.12 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $1.21 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average share count for the quarter of 57.9 million diluted shares outstanding.
Conference Call Information
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Revenues
$
521,333
$
424,148
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
344,689
277,634
Selling, general and administrative expenses
101,786
89,641
Depreciation and amortization expense
10,200
8,176
Income from operations
64,658
48,697
Interest and other income/(loss), net
3,076
(551)
Foreign exchange loss
(3,484)
(247)
Income before provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
64,250
47,899
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
3,496
(16,519)
Net income
$
60,754
$
64,418
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
2,943
3,309
Unrealized gain on cash-flow hedging instruments, net of tax
3,100
69
Comprehensive income
$
66,797
$
67,796
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.12
$
1.21
Diluted
$
1.06
$
1.15
Shares used in calculation of net income per share:
Basic
54,245
53,079
Diluted
57,236
56,241
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
As of
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
762,529
$
770,560
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,415 and $1,557, respectively
307,202
297,685
Unbilled revenues
144,152
104,652
Prepaid and other current assets
30,864
26,171
Total current assets
1,244,747
1,199,068
Property and equipment, net
105,805
102,646
Operating lease right-of-use assets
173,091
-
Intangible assets, net
50,087
57,065
Goodwill
167,707
166,832
Deferred tax assets
69,345
69,983
Other noncurrent assets
20,653
16,208
Total assets
$
1,831,435
$
1,611,802
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
4,397
$
7,444
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
72,793
127,937
Due to employees
86,012
49,683
Deferred compensation due to employees
9,673
9,920
Taxes payable, current
69,835
67,845
Operating lease liabilities, current
39,856
-
Total current liabilities
282,566
262,829
Long-term debt
25,000
25,031
Taxes payable, noncurrent
43,679
43,685
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
127,935
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
14,030
17,661
Total liabilities
493,210
349,206
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 54,584,243 and 54,099,927
54
54
Additional paid-in capital
553,532
544,700
Retained earnings
820,287
759,533
Treasury stock
(177)
(177)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(35,471)
(41,514)
Total stockholders' equity
1,338,225
1,262,596
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,831,435
$
1,611,802
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of revenue growth at constant currency to revenue growth as reported under GAAP is presented
Three Months
March 31, 2019
Revenue growth at constant currency(1)
26.3
%
Foreign exchange rates impact
(3.4)
%
Revenue growth as reported
22.9
%
(1)
Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S.
Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months ended March 31,
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)
$
344,689
$
(12,781)
$
331,908
Selling, general and administrative expenses(3)
$
101,786
$
(9,621)
$
92,165
Income from operations(4)
$
64,658
$
24,540
$
89,198
Operating margin
12.4
%
4.7
%
17.1
%
Net income(5)
$
60,754
$
10,772
$
71,526
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.06
$
1.25
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)
$
277,634
$
(8,289)
$
269,345
Selling, general and administrative expenses(3)
$
89,641
$
(8,927)
$
80,714
Income from operations(4)
$
48,697
$
18,976
$
67,673
Operating margin
11.5
%
4.5
%
16.0
%
Net income(5)
$
64,418
$
(12,175)
$
52,243
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.15
$
0.93
Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Stock-based compensation expenses
$
12,781
$
8,289
Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2)
12,781
8,289
Stock-based compensation expenses
9,075
8,307
Other acquisition-related expenses
511
377
One-time charges
35
243
Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3)
9,621
8,927
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
2,138
1,760
Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4)
24,540
18,976
Foreign exchange loss
3,484
247
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(5,739)
(4,231)
Net discrete benefit related to U.S. tax reform
-
(22,477)
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
(11,513)
(4,690)
Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5)
$
10,772
$
(12,175)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities
Reconciliation of projected revenue growth in constant currency is presented in the table below:
Second Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
Revenue growth at constant currency (at least) (6)
24%
23%
Foreign exchange rates impact
(1)%
(1)%
Revenue growth (at least)
23%
22%
(6)
Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local
Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the
Second Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
12% to 13%
12.5% to 13.5%
Stock-based compensation expenses
3.0%
3.0%
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
1.4%
1.4%
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
1.6%
1.6%
Other acquisition-related expenses
-%
0.1%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.5%
0.4%
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
15.5% to 16.5%
16% to 17%
Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:
Second Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
9%
12%
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
4.2%
3.9%
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
9.8%
7.1%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
23%
23%
Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:
Second Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least)
$
1.12
$
4.61
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.28
1.19
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
0.13
0.55
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
0.15
0.64
Other acquisition-related expenses
-
0.01
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.04
0.16
Foreign exchange loss
0.02
0.09
Provision for income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.08)
(0.31)
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
(0.17)
(0.56)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least)
$
1.21
$
5.19
