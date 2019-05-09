Matching up Davos Forum, Nanjing Tech Week builds a new platform for communication to expand the international "friends circle"

NANJING, China, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 China Nanjing Tech Week Boston Station" activities were recently held in Boston, USA. The Science and Technology Counselor of Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Department of Commerce and Investment, the representatives of Boston Government and universities, and related institutions and corporate representatives from Boston attended the event.

This is one of the activities of the Nanjing Tech Week. In order to deepen the construction of "Innovative City, Beautiful Ancient Capital", Nanjing will hold "Nanjing Tech Week", which aims to build an ideal space for mutual creation, build an international platform for sharing, and create unlimited opportunities for mutual benefit.

On June 26, "Nanjing Tech Week" will be held. The theme is "Innovation in Nanjing, Limitless Opportunities", with the principal of "innovating, sharing and winning together". Nanjing Tech Week is bringing together innovative minds to exchange groundbreaking ideas in summits that will form Nanjing's own "Davos Forum". It is hosting the NJ TECH exhibition to showcase cutting-edge technologies and create a brand-new version of VivaTech in Nanjing. It is addressing key topics of industrial development in a series of conferences, establishing Nanjing's own improved Hannover Messe, and holding competitions in entrepreneurship and innovation -- Nanjing's own "Oscars" to award excellence in both areas. Nanjing Tech Week is encouraging different districts, universities and organizations to launch their events, establishing Nanjing's own "Roman Forum" on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Since the beginning of the Tech Week, the organizing committee has issued thousands of "Nanjing Invitations" to the whole world. At present, it has received over a thousand responses from more than 20 countries, including academicians of domestic and foreign academies, officials of the multinational Innovation Agency, and science and technology counselors, world-renowned entrepreneurs. Singapore will participate in the whole process as a guest country. It is expected that the number of participants in main conference will exceed 5,000, including 1,000 overseas guests, and the number of participants will be approximately 100,000 during the tech week.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=335633