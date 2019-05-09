The Adecco Group UK and Ireland's Brands Recognised as UK's Best Workplaces

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group UK&I's brands: Adecco UK, Spring Technology, Office Angels and Badenoch + Clark were all named by Great Place to Work on their annual ranking of the UK's Best Workplaces.

The rankings are: Office Angels 6th, Adecco 10th, Spring Technology 32nd and Badenoch + Clark 38th places. It's very positive to see two of our brands being in the top 10, with all others having either equalled or improved their performance compared to previous years.

This is in recognition of their strong leadership and their creative and effective HR policies that promote a healthy workplace culture through trust, pride and camaraderie.

The process of determining an organisation's ranking is vigorous and includes both an employee engagement survey and an audit into the organisation's HR and leadership practices, engagement initiatives and culture.

Alex Fleming, Country Head of UK & Ireland and President of Staffing & Solutions, the Adecco Group UK&I, commented: "We are proud to be named once again as one of the UK's Best Workplaces and to be placed in the top 10 for two of our brands. Our people are the key to our success and this award is a great recognition of the ongoing hard work that goes into creating an inclusive and engaging environment for our employees. Fostering a positive workplace culture is critical to any business' success, it also enables employees to be more innovative, productive and fulfilled."

The Adecco Group UK&I's employees are the number one advocates of the Group's Employee Value Proposition and demonstrate the company values through the great service they provide to clients and candidates. Continuous feedback from employees is vital and the Group continues to make improvements based on this. For example, a review of flexible ways of working was conducted so the Group can now better understand and support the work life balance of its workforce.