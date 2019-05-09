Endo Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

First-quarter 2019 revenues increased 3 percent to $720 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million

First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 25 percent to $270 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $216 million

First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $97 million

Company affirms 2019 financial guidance

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported first-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

Revenues of $720 million , an increase of 3 percent compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million .

, an increase of 3 percent compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $13 million compared to first-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of $498 million .

compared to first-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.06 compared to first-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23 .

compared to first-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $122 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $151 million .

compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.53 compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.67 .

compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $334 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $334 million .

"We are extremely pleased with Endo's continued strong operational performance during the first quarter, led by double-digit revenue growth in our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment. Additionally, during the quarter we completed a debt refinancing which increases our operational flexibility," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and we remain focused on executing our multi-year turnaround plan, which includes continuing our regulatory and pre-commercialization activities to successfully bring CCH for cellulite to market."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 720,411



$ 700,527



3 % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)



NM

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 224,594



223,521



- % Reported Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)



NM

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 122,083



$ 150,783



(19) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1 231,634



224,955



3 % Adjusted Diluted Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.53



$ 0.67



(21) %

__________ (1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

During the first quarter of 2019, Endo changed the names of its reportable segments. This change, which was intended to simplify the segments' names, had no impact on Endo's consolidated or segment results.

Total revenues were $720 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to $701 million during the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, and the International segment.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $13 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $498 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to a first-quarter gain related to the current year debt refinancing transactions and a reduction in asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.06 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23 in first-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $122 million compared to $151 million in first-quarter 2018. Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.53 compared to $0.67 in first-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $204 million compared to $200 million in first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio, offset by ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to first-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX. Sales of XIAFLEX increased 20 percent to $69 million compared to first-quarter 2018; this increase was primarily attributable to underlying volume growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications.

Additionally, the Company presented new Phase 3 data from the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for cellulite clinical trials at the American Academy of Dermatology conference.

STERILE INJECTABLES

First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $270 million, an increase of 25 percent compared to first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the third-quarter 2018 launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ, as well as the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN and VASOSTRICT. The increase in volume for VASOSTRICT during the quarter included a benefit from the timing of shipments.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed vasopressin from the 503B Bulks List. As a result, it is now unlawful for outsourcing facilities to sell compounded vasopressin products unless they compound those products using an FDA-approved vasopressin. VASOSTRICT is the only vasopressin product approved by the FDA.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $219 million compared to $249 million in first-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products that had limited competition in the first quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the decrease was the impact of certain 2018 product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys. During first-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched aliskiren hemifumarate tablets.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $28 million, compared to $35 million in the same period in 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is affirming its previously provided guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million ;

to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%;

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million; and

Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share weighted slightly more towards the second half of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

In March 2019, the Company executed a debt refinancing which increases operational flexibility and significantly reduced the amount outstanding on most of the Company's near-term debt maturities. Additionally, the Company extended the maturity date for substantially its entire revolving credit facility from April 2022 to March 2024.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.1 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

First-quarter 2019 cash used in operating activities was $91 million, compared to $49 million of net cash provided by operating activities during first quarter 2018.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues, Net for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

Growth

2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:









Specialty Products:









XIAFLEX $ 68,507



$ 57,141



20 % SUPPRELIN LA 22,056



20,577



7 % Other Specialty (1) 24,403



19,027



28 % Total Specialty Products $ 114,966



$ 96,745



19 % Established Products:









PERCOCET $ 30,760



$ 31,976



(4) % TESTOPEL 15,814



15,170



4 % Other Established (2) 41,985



56,344



(25) % Total Established Products $ 88,559



$ 103,490



(14) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 203,525



$ 200,235



2 % Sterile Injectables:









VASOSTRICT $ 139,137



$ 113,725



22 % ADRENALIN 47,322



29,740



59 % Ertapenem for injection 32,219



-



NM

Other Sterile Injectables (4) 51,370



72,389



(29) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 270,048



$ 215,854



25 % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 218,526



$ 249,240



(12) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 28,312



$ 35,198



(20) % Total revenues, net $ 720,411



$ 700,527



3 %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED. Beginning with our first quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM, VOLTAREN Gel, EDEX, FORTESTA Gel, and TESTIM, including the authorized generics of TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 720,411



$ 700,527

COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Cost of revenues 391,909



403,598

Selling, general and administrative 151,123



166,667

Research and development 33,486



38,646

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges 165,448



448,416

Acquisition-related and integration items (37,501)



6,835

Interest expense, net 132,675



123,990

Gain on extinguishment of debt (119,828)



-

Other expense (income), net 4,802



(2,878)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (1,709)



$ (482,247)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 10,903



15,491

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (5,961)



(7,751)

NET LOSS $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-BASIC:





Continuing operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(0.03)

Basic $ (0.08)



$ (2.26)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-DILUTED:





Continuing operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(0.03)

Diluted $ (0.08)



$ (2.26)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:





Basic 224,594



223,521

Diluted 224,594



223,521



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):



March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,739



$ 1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 332,547



305,368

Accounts receivable 487,974



470,570

Inventories, net 331,391



322,179

Other current assets 138,482



95,920

Total current assets $ 2,272,133



$ 2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,531,191



7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,803,324



$ 10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,702,155



$ 1,914,285

Other current liabilities 49,133



35,811

Total current liabilities $ 1,751,288



$ 1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,075,337



8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES 471,149



456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (494,450)



(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 9,803,324



$ 10,132,393



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 162,733



191,590

Asset impairment charges 165,448



448,416

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (400,191)



(85,671)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (90,583)



$ 48,846

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (15,386)



$ (24,874)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 103



13,350

Other (1,094)



(4,073)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (16,377)



$ (15,597)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments on borrowings, net $ (26,585)



$ (9,821)

Other (7,186)



(13,589)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (33,771)



$ (23,410)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 537



(627)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH

AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (140,194)



$ 9,212

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,476,837



1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,336,643



$ 1,320,226



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

Income tax expense 10,903



15,491

Interest expense, net 132,675



123,990

Depreciation and amortization (14) 162,733



174,458

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 287,738



$ (191,550)









Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ -



$ 66

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 939



1,332

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -



2,388

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,025



46,599

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges (7) 165,448



448,416

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (37,501)



6,835

Gain on extinguishment of debt (9) (119,828)



-

Share-based compensation 24,733



17,890

Other expense (income), net (15) 4,802



(2,878)

Other adjustments 84



(698)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) 5,961



7,751

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 334,407



$ 333,651



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)

Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets (1) 145,599



157,172

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -



66

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 939



1,332

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -



2,388

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,025



46,599

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges (7) 165,448



448,416

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (37,501)



6,835

Gain on extinguishment of debt (9) (119,828)



-

Other (10) 1,534



(3,254)

Tax adjustments (11) (23,527)



(8,533)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 122,083



$ 150,783



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(13) Reported (GAAP) $ 720,411

$ 391,909

$ 328,502

45.6 %

$ 312,562

43.4 %

$ 15,940

2.2 %

$ 17,649

$ (1,709)

$ 10,903

(638.0)%

$ (12,612)

$ (5,961)

$ (18,573)

$ (0.06) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(145,599)

145,599





-





145,599





-

145,599

-





145,599

-

145,599

0.64 Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(661)

661





(278)





939





-

939

-





939

-

939

- Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

-

-





(2,025)





2,025





-

2,025

-





2,025

-

2,025

0.01 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(6)





6





-

6

-





6

-

6

- Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(165,448)





165,448





-

165,448

-





165,448

-

165,448

0.74 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (8) -

-

-





37,501





(37,501)





-

(37,501)

-





(37,501)

-

(37,501)

(0.17) Gain on

extinguishment of

debt (9) -

-

-





-





-





119,828

(119,828)

-





(119,828)

-

(119,828)

(0.54) Other (10) -

-

-





-





-





(1,534)

1,534

-





1,534

-

1,534

0.01 Tax adjustments (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

23,527





(23,527)

-

(23,527)

(0.10) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

5,961

5,961

- After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 720,411

$ 245,649

$ 474,762

65.9 %

$ 182,306

25.3 %

$ 292,456

40.6 %

$ 135,943

$ 156,513

$ 34,430

22.0 %

$ 122,083

$ -

$ 122,083

$ 0.53

































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(13) Reported (GAAP) $ 700,527

$ 403,598

$ 296,929

42.4 %

$ 658,064

93.9 %

$ (361,135)

(51.6)%

$ 121,112

$ (482,247)

$ 15,491

(3.2)%

$ (497,738)

$ (7,751)

$ (505,489)

$ (2.23) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -

(157,172)

157,172





-





157,172





-

157,172

-





157,172

-

157,172

0.70 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -

(66)

66





-





66





-

66

-





66

-

66

- Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -

(656)

656





(676)





1,332





-

1,332

-





1,332

-

1,332

0.01 Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -

(2,388)

2,388





-





2,388





-

2,388

-





2,388

-

2,388

0.01 Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) -

(27,218)

27,218





(19,381)





46,599





-

46,599

-





46,599

-

46,599

0.21 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





2,500





(2,500)





-

(2,500)

-





(2,500)

-

(2,500)

(0.01) Asset impairment

charges (7) -

-

-





(448,416)





448,416





-

448,416

-





448,416

-

448,416

2.00 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (8) -

-

-





(6,835)





6,835





-

6,835

-





6,835

-

6,835

0.03 Other (10) -

-

-





630





(630)





2,624

(3,254)

-





(3,254)

-

(3,254)

(0.01) Tax adjustments (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

8,533





(8,533)

-

(8,533)

(0.04) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

7,751

7,751

- After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 700,527

$ 216,098

$ 484,429

69.2 %

$ 185,886

26.5 %

$ 298,543

42.6 %

$ 123,736

$ 174,807

$ 24,024

13.7 %

$ 150,783

$ -

$ 150,783

$ 0.67

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value step-up from contingent consideration $ 136,865



$ 149,860



Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration 8,734



7,312



Total $ 145,599



$ 157,172





(2) To exclude adjustments for inventory step-up.



(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):









Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018



Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Sales-based $ 661



$ -



$ 656



$ -



Development-based -



278



-



676



Total $ 661



$ 278



$ 656



$ 676





(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to our various restructuring initiatives.



(5) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):









Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018



Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Separation benefits $ -



$ 1,802



$ 9,785



$ 15,396



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges -



-



17,132



-



Other -



223



301



3,985



Total $ -



$ 2,025



$ 27,218



$ 19,381





(6) To exclude litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlements proceeds related to suits filed by our subsidiaries.



(7) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

Goodwill impairment charges $ 86,000



$ 391,000



Other intangible asset impairment charges 78,700



54,200



Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 748



3,216



Total asset impairment charges $ 165,448



$ 448,416





(8) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes to our estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of, and extent to which we will incur related contingent obligations.



(9) To exclude the gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with our March 2019 refinancing.



(10) Other adjustments included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018



Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ -



$ -



$ (2,514)



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



1,534



-



(110)



Other miscellaneous -



-



(630)



-



Total $ -



$ 1,534



$ (630)



$ (2,624)





(11) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(12) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(13) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):









Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

GAAP 224,594



223,521



Non-GAAP Adjusted 231,634



224,955





(14) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.



(15) To exclude Other expense (income), net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended March

31, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (544,553)

Income tax expense 18,347

Interest expense, net 530,341

Depreciation and amortization (14) 676,805

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 680,940





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 195

Upfront and milestone-related payments 44,715

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring 559

Separation benefits and other restructuring 38,774

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 16,315

Asset impairment charges 633,971

Acquisition-related and integration costs 2,004

Fair value of contingent consideration (24,426)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (119,828)

Share-based compensation 60,914

Other income, net (44,273)

Other adjustments 45

Discontinued operations, net of tax 67,912

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,357,817





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,111,277

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 981,739

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 7,129,538





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements by Mr. Campanelli, as well as other statements regarding product development, market potential, corporate strategy, optimization efforts and restructurings, timing, closing and expected benefits and value from any acquisition, expected growth and regulatory approvals, together with Endo's earnings per share from continuing operations amounts, product net sales, revenue forecasts and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results. Because forecasts are inherently estimates that cannot be made with precision, Endo's performance at times differs materially from its estimates and targets, and Endo often does not know what the actual results will be until after the end of the applicable reporting period. Therefore, Endo will not report or comment on its progress during a current quarter except through public announcement. Any statement made by others with respect to progress during a current quarter cannot be attributed to Endo.

All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: changing competitive, market and regulatory conditions; changes in legislation; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for its intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of strategic initiatives; the timing or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations or claims or actual or contingent liabilities, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; timing and uncertainty of any acquisition, including the possibility that various closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived, uncertainty surrounding the successful integration of any acquired business and failure to achieve the expected financial and commercial results from such acquisition; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully maintain a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including higher unemployment, political instability, financial hardship, consumer confidence and debt levels, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, fluctuations or devaluations in the value of sovereign government debt, as well as the general impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning the above-referenced risk factors and other risk factors can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department by calling 845-364-4833.