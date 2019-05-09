GAVS Featured Among 'Top 10 ITSM Solution Providers' by 'CIO Applications'

PRINCETON, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVS is recognised by CIO Applications magazine as one of the 'Top 10 ITSM Solution Providers' in its March, 2019, ITSM Special edition.

The magazine features an interview with their Head - Solutions & Strategy, Rao Haridasu. Mr. Haridasu shares his insights into the company, the value proposition and the industry grade AI-driven ITSM solutions that the company brings to the table.

Excerpt - https://www.cioapplications.com/magazines/March2019/ITSM/page=22

"GAVS is on an exciting journey to transform enterprises through its AI-based TechOps to a state of NoOps wherein there are no incidents and hence, eliminates the need for any manual operational efforts and IT focuses on business enabling initiatives."

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies is focused on automation-led digital transformation services. GAVS' IP led solution, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIF) is an AIOps solution that provides a 360-degree view of enterprise IT health, proactively detects incidents before they occur and remediates with minimal human interference. By focusing on eradication and proactive remediation of the incidents, ZIF enables organizations trend towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%.

Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

Bindu Vijayan

+91-99625-42876

bindu.vijayan@gavstech.com



Anand Paramasamy

+91-44-6669-4262

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com