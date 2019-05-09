PFS' First Fitbit Pay Solution for Cards Issued Managed by the FinTech in the United Kingdom is Live

Customers of PFS in the UK can add their Mastercard prepaid card to their device, enabling them to make payments on the go directly from their wrist. Fitbit Pay brings convenience and freedom to users to leave their smartphone and wallet at home, and easily make purchases at thousands of stores where contactless payments are already accepted.

Valerie Moran, Head of Operations Client Relations at PFS stated: "Our collaboration with Fitbit allows PFS cardholders in the UK to become part of a growing payment innovation they can experience directly on their wrist. The trend towards cashless is growing and we are delighted to be at the heart of the evolution of payments."

Fitbit Pay transactions use an industry standard tokenization platform, ensuring user card information is never revealed or shared with merchants or Fitbit. Plus, a protected PIN is chosen by the user during device set-up for an added layer of protection.

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. As the leading global wearables brand, Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit's diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic Fitbit Versa smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 87 countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world's largest health and fitness social networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit platform delivers personalised experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and the Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.

About PFS

PFS delivers robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally.

In addition, PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions. Contact Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005455/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Marie O'Riordan MPRCA MAM

Senior Public Relations Communications Manager

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)

Email Marie.ORiordan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel +442071835856 +353469079073