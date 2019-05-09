AmaWaterways' Revolutionary Ship, AmaMagna, Welcomes First Guests On The Danube River

AmaMagna Delivers Unparalleled Elegance, More Dining Choices and Ultra-Spacious Accommodations Previously Unseen in River Cruising

CALABASAS, California, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmaWaterways today released highly anticipated images of its revolutionary new ship - AmaMagna - celebrating her arrival as she set sail on an inaugural voyage from Vilshofen, Germany to Budapest, Hungary. The brain child of AmaWaterways' president and co-founder Rudi Schreiner, AmaMagna surpassed guests' expectations on embarkation day with the highest level of luxury and generous personal space of any ship on the rivers. The first-ever photos of AmaMagna's public spaces showcase the stunning design and elegant décor of a multi-level lounge and Main Restaurant, which features floor-to-ceiling windows. They also provide a first look at new dining venues - the Al Fresco Restaurant (pictured right) and Jimmy's, the latter of which is named in honor of the late Jimmy Murphy, one of AmaWaterways' original co-founders and co-owners.

"Dreams are fueled by an individual's passion but usually accomplished through the creativity and hard work of many," said Schreiner. "This ship represents a labor of love for so many people who contributed groundbreaking ideas, as well as a lot of hard work that was done by the team to bring my dream project to reality."

At an exclusive Oktoberfest welcome event in Vilshofen, Captain Jan de Bruijn, Cruise Manager Dragan and Hotel Services Manager Guido greeted AmaMagna's first guests, many of whom were loyal AmaWaterways cruisers anxious to be among the first to experience the newest member of the family. Equally excited were first-time river cruisers like Barry Blake, traveling with the High Country Charity Foundation/Elk River Club group from Minnesota, who remarked "WOW! The ship is beyond believable. We had dinner at The Chefs Table last night…exquisite!"

"The delighted reactions of our guests and travel partners when they embarked on this cruise is genuinely rewarding," said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder. "With the choice of four distinct dining venues, five bars, elegant lounges and exceptional accommodations, AmaMagna has been designed for those seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on river cruising. This beautiful ship has a direct appeal to ocean cruisers, who are accustomed to the luxury of expansive personal space and a wide variety of leisure activities during their vacation."

AmaMagna is twice the width of traditional river cruise ships, yet welcomes only 20 percent more guests, allowing generous personal space - with more than half of the 98 staterooms designated as suites measuring between 355 and 710 sq. ft. All staterooms and suites are appointed with stylish décor and natural wood accents. The suites feature full outside balconies, open seating areas and luxurious bathrooms, complete with double sinks and walk-in showers. Six Grand Suites (474 sq. ft.) and an Owner's Suite (710 sq. ft.) provide even more amenities with separate seating areas and sizable bathrooms complete with spa-like bathtubs.

The ship also provides enhanced entertainment offerings with an onboard cinema and amenities, including a large boutique; an expansive Zen Wellness Studio, complete with a large exercise area offering group classes focused on stretching, cardio and core strengthening and spin classes led by a professionally trained Wellness Host, a juice bar and two massage rooms, along with manicure, pedicure and hair services; and a sun deck with a large heated pool, relaxing whirlpool and sky bar. All sun deck facilities are easily accessible via an innovative pop-up elevator serving all four decks.

Exclusive to AmaMagna, guests may take advantage of a new Concierge Golf Program, providing the opportunity to experience four top-level golf courses in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany while enjoying the magic of river cruising. AmaMagna's itineraries include Romantic Danube, Melodiesof the Danube and Christmas Marketson the Danube.

AmaMagna will be officially christened by her godmother, respected travel expert and Emmy Award-winning television host, Samantha Brown, during a July 11 christening ceremony in Grein, Austria.

For more information or to book an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred travel advisor , visit AmaWaterways.com or call (800) 626-0126. Follow AmaWaterways on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmaWaterways, Instagram @AmaWaterways and Twitter @AmaWaterways.

About AmaWaterways :

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 23 ships sailing Europe'sDanube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining-including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for "Best for Active Cruisers" and 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line."

