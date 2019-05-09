Varian Selected to Equip Two Proton Therapy Centers in Norway

PALO ALTO, California, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive evaluation by Sykehusbygg HF Norway and regional health authorities, Varian (NYSE: VAR) was selected to equip two proton therapy centers in Norway with the ProBeam multi-room system. The systems will be installed at leading institutions Radiumhospitalet, part of Oslo University Hospital and Haukeland University Hospital Bergen. The agreement, signed at a recent ceremony in Bergen, Norway, also include multi-year service contracts.

"Increasing access to advanced cancer care is a central point of Varian's vision in creating a world without fear of cancer," said Kolleen Kennedy, president, Proton Solutions and chief growth officer, Varian. "We are honored to have been selected for this strategic opportunity and look forward to collaborating closely with Radiumhospitalet, Oslo University Hospital and Haukeland University Hospital Bergen on these new proton therapy centers and making this life saving technology available to more patients in Norway and across the region."

Varian's ProBeam system is the first to offer fully-integrated intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT). The ProBeam system consists of a superconducting cyclotron, 360-degree gantry and high-speed pencil-beam scanning technology. The system's integrated cone beam CT provides accurate patient positioning based on high quality anatomical images with excellent soft tissue resolution. The system can also provide clinicians a viable path to potential next-generation treatments such as Flash therapy.

Currently 26 leading proton centers have selected the Varian solution, and 10 of the centers are in clinical operation. To learn more about the ProBeam system, visit www.varian.com/probeam.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

