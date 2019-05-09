Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO

Net Income of $1.3 billion or $0.58 per share

BROOKFIELD, News, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A, Euronext: BAMA) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, stated, "We have had a strong start to 2019. In addition to announcing our agreement to acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management, our other businesses were active in committing or closing on a number of new transactions and progressing those previously announced. With $36 billion of group liquidity, we continue to seek opportunities to deploy further capital throughout the rest of 2019."

Operating Results

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income1 $ 1,256 $ 1,855 $ 6,889 $ 5,888 Per Brookfield share2 0.58 0.84 3.18 2.26 Funds from operations2,3 $ 1,051 $ 1,170 $ 4,282 $ 4,306 Per Brookfield share2,3 1.04 1.16 4.23 4.25

1. Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

3. See Basis of Presentation on page 8 and a reconciliation of net income to FFO on page 5.

Net income was $6.9 billion for the last twelve months and $1.3 billion for the quarter. The increase in the last twelve months reflects contributions from investments closed across all of our businesses as well as growth from our existing businesses. The prior year quarter included a higher level of one-time transaction and appraisal gains.

Funds from operations ("FFO") were $4.3 billion for the last twelve months and $1.1 billion for the quarter. FFO in the quarter, excluding performance fees and dispositions gains, increased 27% as a result of higher asset management earnings, including increases in both fee related earnings ("FRE") and realized carried interest, and increased FFO from our invested capital. FRE before performance fees for the quarter increased by 19% due to higher levels of private fund fee bearing capital as a result of flagship funds raised in the last twelve months, and due to higher listed partnership capitalization resulting from unit price appreciation across each of the listed partnerships. FRE in the prior year quarter included $143 million of performance fees.

FFO from invested capital, before performance fees, increased 17% in the current quarter due to contributions from a number of new investments across our business and the performance of our financial asset portfolio, which recovered from the market volatility experienced in late 2018.

Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.16 per share (representing US$0.64 per annum), payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2019. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

Fundraising remains strong with the final close of our $15 billion flagship real estate fund and a further nine funds currently in the market.

We continued to progress our current round of flagship fundraising. To date, we have closed our latest real estate opportunity fund at $15 billion, completed the close of an initial $7.4 billion in our private equity fund, and in May we expect to close $14 billion of initial commitments to our most recent infrastructure fund. In total, this will be $39 billion of fund capital, including co-investment capital, in this round of flagship fundraising so far.

Annualized fees and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $3.1 billion, up 26% from March 2018.

Our growth continues to lead to an increased level of base fee revenues and furthers the opportunity to generate performance income for listed partnerships and carried interest from private funds. Annualized fee revenues increased to $1.7 billion, or $990 million after costs, attributable to fees from new funds raised and growth in our listed partnership capitalization. Target carried interest increased 39% to $1.5 billion, or $1.0 billion after costs, as a result of the fundraising activity. This growth excludes capital that closed subsequent to March 31, 2019.

Over the last twelve months, we generated carried interest before costs of $632 million and recognized $349 million of realized carried interest into income in the same period. During the first quarter of 2019 we recorded $119 million of realized carry, primarily from one of our global flagship real estate funds. As we are currently progressing a number of asset realizations in this fund, we expect significant further carry in 2019 and 2020.

Brookfield group liquidity remains strong at $36 billion. We currently generate $2 billion of annualized cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment to our corporate balance sheet, excluding carried interest, and expect this to continue to increase.

Cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment provides insight into the free cash flow generated by our business. Our asset management franchise currently generates approximately $1 billion of cash, before carried interest, and is growing rapidly. In addition, growth in the FFO of our partnerships in turn supports $1.6 billion in annual distributions to BAM, as an investor in these businesses. This cash flow supplements our liquidity, which currently stands at $36.3 billion, and is used to fund transactions, seed new fund products or participate in equity issuances by our listed partnerships.

During the quarter, we announced an agreement to acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management for $4.8 billion.

The purchase of 62% of Oaktree includes our share of its asset management franchise, cash, investments in its funds and a 20% interest in DoubleLine. This acquisition will be funded by approximately $2.4 billion of cash and 53 million Class A Shares of Brookfield. The cash component of the transaction price will be funded with available liquidity. Following the close of the transaction, the balance of 38% of the company will continue to be owned by the management group, which will remain with Oaktree and run the business. Their management team have built a first-class asset management business with a primary focus on credit and particular prominence in distressed debt. We are thrilled to partner with them to own this business. The transaction, first announced on March 13, 2019, is progressing as planned and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US$ millions) March 31

December 31

2019

2018

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,740 $ 8,390 Other financial assets 7,004 6,227 Accounts receivable and other 16,554 16,931 Inventory 7,219 6,989 Assets classified as held for sale 4,025 2,185 Equity accounted investments 34,373 33,647 Investment properties 85,006 84,309 Property, plant and equipment 72,902 67,294 Intangible assets 18,720 18,762 Goodwill 8,929 8,815 Deferred income tax assets 2,753 2,732 Total Assets $ 264,225 $ 256,281 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 7,459 $ 6,409 Accounts payable and other 27,928 23,989 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 2,272 812 Non-recourse borrowings of managed entities 111,550 111,809 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,511 12,236 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,941 3,876 Equity Preferred equity 4,149 4,168 Non-controlling interests in net assets 68,021 67,335 Common equity 26,394 25,647 Total Equity 98,564 97,150 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 264,225 $ 256,281

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 Revenues $ 15,208 $ 12,631 Direct costs (11,585 ) (10,091 ) Other income and gains 32 342 Equity accounted income 344 288 Expenses Interest (1,616 ) (1,037 ) Corporate costs (26 ) (27 ) Fair value changes 169 572 Depreciation and amortization (1,034 ) (670 ) Income tax (236 ) (153 ) Net income $ 1,256 $ 1,855 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 615 $ 857 Non-controlling interests 641 998 $ 1,256 $ 1,855 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.84 Basic 0.59 0.85

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income $ 1,256 $ 1,855 $ 6,889 $ 5,888 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 232 420 1,257 1,384 Non-controlling interests (1,602 ) (1,462 ) (6,155 ) (5,497 ) Financial statement components not included in FFO Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items 251 333 1,202 1,067 Fair value changes (169 ) (572 ) (1,391 ) (1,197 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,034 670 3,466 2,516 Deferred income taxes 49 (74 ) (986 ) 145 Funds from operations1,2 $ 1,051 $ 1,170 $ 4,282 $ 4,306

SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2019

2018 2019

2018 Asset management $ 323 $ 363 $ 1,277 $ 1,167 Real estate 250 439 1,597 2,118 Renewable power 154 100 382 303 Infrastructure 194 341 455 603 Private equity 175 54 916 285 Residential (22 ) (33 ) 60 9 Corporate (23 ) (94 ) (405 ) (179 ) Funds from operations1,2 $ 1,051 $ 1,170 $ 4,282 $ 4,306 Per share3 $ 1.04 $ 1.16 $ 4.23 $ 4.25

EARNINGS PER SHARE

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income $ 1,256 $ 1,855 $ 6,889 $ 5,888 Non-controlling interests (641 ) (998 ) (3,547 ) (3,532 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 615 857 3,342 2,356 Preferred share dividends (37 ) (38 ) (150 ) (147 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares (13 ) - (85 ) - Net income available to common shareholders $ 565 $ 819 $ 3,107 $ 2,209 Weighted average shares 955.3 957.9 956.9 958.6 Dilutive effect of the conversion of options and escrowed shares

using treasury stock method1 19.7 19.1 18.9 19.5 Shares and share equivalents 975.0 977.0 975.8 978.1 Diluted earnings per share2 $ 0.58 $ 0.84 $ 3.18 $ 2.26

CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION AND/OR REINVESTMENT

For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2019

2018 2019

2018 Fee related earnings3 $ 238 $ 343 $ 1,024 $ 1,076 Distributions from investments 383 390 1,691 1,425 Other invested capital earnings Corporate interest expense (87 ) (78 ) (332 ) (277 ) Corporate costs and taxes (37 ) (37 ) (163 ) (63 ) Other wholly owned investments (39 ) (38 ) 40 25 (163 ) (153 ) (455 ) (315 ) Preferred share dividends (37 ) (38 ) (150 ) (147 ) Cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment before

realized carried interest 421 542 2,110 2,039 Realized carried interest, net3 85 20 253 91 Cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment $ 506 $ 562 $ 2,363 $ 2,130

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three months ended March 31, 2019 contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield's external auditor.

Brookfield's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Basis of Presentation



This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO"). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and include realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

FFO from Operating Activities represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.



Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.



Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.

We use FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We note that FFO, its components, and its per share equivalent are non-IFRS measures which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We make reference to Invested Capital. Invested Capital is defined as the amount of common equity in our segments and underlying businesses within the segments.

We make reference to Generated or Unrealized Carried Interest, which represents our share of fund profits if all of our funds were wound up and liquidated at period end values. We use this measure to gain additional insight into how investment performance is impacting our ability to earn carried interest in the future.

We make reference to cash flows before common share dividends that is Available for distribution or reinvestment. It is the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO and distributions received from our ownership of investments, net of Corporate activities FFO and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the corporation that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com).

