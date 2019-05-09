VSBLTY, INC: VSBLTY JOINS CYBER OPS ALLIANCE, DELIVERING SECURITY SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS UTILIZING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING

Philadelphia, PA, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF), a leading software technology company, has joined the Cyber Ops Alliance (COA), a major international cyber security integrator, according to a joint announcement today by Dan Downing, COA CEO, and Jay Hutton, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO.

A consortium of best-in-class cyber security specialists, COA was founded by former intelligence community executives, decorated military general officers, senior law enforcement directors and the world's best subject matter experts on Darknet operations. Each company in the Alliance brings unique capabilities and operates as part of a COA team with a clear, coordinated focus.

COA member solutions are in use in various deployments including Federal law enforcement agencies, large philanthropic institutions, a global private security firm and numerous state fusion centers, which provide resources, expertise and information to maximize the ability to detect, prevent, investigate and respond to criminal and terrorist activities.

In making the announcement, Downing said, "We are excited that VSBLTY's leading-edge technology can now be combined with the advanced security capabilities of other COA companies. Wherever deployed, VSBLTY can provide perimeter security by looking for 'persons of interest' or by identifying objects-including weapons-in real time."

VSBLTY Vector is cutting-edge software technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to-in milliseconds-identify individuals from a pre-loaded database as well as any type of weapon.

Hutton added, "With more and more so-called soft targets being attacked around the world, heightened security is needed virtually everywhere, and innovative technologies are needed to do that. In most instances, our face on cameras provide better facial recognition than overhead CCTV cameras to enable faster, professional security responses to threats. As part of the COA, we are advancing the increasingly important ability to provide security where it has never been available before."

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc.,+1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca



CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net



About VSBLTY)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.



CONTACT: Dan Downing

dan.downing@advantagefactory.com