Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert Wins IT Optimisation Product of the Year at the Network Computing Awards 2019

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won the IT Optimisation Product of the Year category at the Network Computing Awards 2019. EcoStruxure IT Expert is the industry's first cloud-based data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, bringing secure, vendor agnostic, wherever-you-go monitoring and visibility of all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets.

"I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of Schneider Electric," said Marc Garner Vice President, Secure Power Division UK&I. "EcoStruxure IT Expert addresses customer's need to simplify how they manage data centres, distributed IT and local edge environments. By harnessing real-time data from connected physical infrastructure assets such as power and cooling equipment, IT Expert provides alarm management and proactive service recommendations to significantly improve system availability and resiliency."

As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, IT Expert operates with all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets to reduce downtime and mitigate risk. The cloud-based software delivers global visibility across the hybrid data centre environment from anywhere, at any time and on any device via the EcoStruxure Mobile Insights smartphone application.

Key benefits of EcoStruxure IT Expert include:

Ease of deployment to reduce the complexity of registering, downloading and implementing the solution across distributed IT infrastructure

Vendor neutral data capture of device information, smart alarms, and monitoring of all connected devices through an open system

Benchmarking of devices to see how well assets are performing in comparison to others

Assessments for centralised visibility and consolidated alarms notifications with recommendations to aid decision-making

Subscription model provides a pay-as-you-go approach to deployment for predictable, flexible costs for any size IT or data centre environment

24/7 remote monitoring options through APC by Schneider Electric Channel partners with EcoStruxure IT for Partners or through the Schneider Electric Service Bureau with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

Click here for more information about EcoStruxure IT.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

