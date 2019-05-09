Learning neurosciences and luxury marketing without even noticing it. This is the idea of DervalResearch new interactive game City of Mystery. While exploring Amsterdam, and solving a mystery, participants will discover at their own pace the latest advances in neurosciences, user experience (UX), and luxury management. No prior knowledge is required to follow this educational adventure.

The game was designed by Prof. Derval, Chair of DervalResearch, Harvard Business Review contributor, and neurosciences lecturer at Sorbonne Health MBA and Donghua University, following itself 9 principles of sensory immersion:

1. Using the vocabulary and tone of the learner

2. Presenting information in its context

3. Adapting the content to different types of learners

4. Developing a relaxed animated print design to facilitate the absorption of knowledge

5. Connecting with existing and familiar knowledge

6. Talking about topics that engage learners to increase their responsiveness

7. Capturing and retaining attention throughout the game with a mystery to solve in the background

8. Validating the knowledge acquired with a test and a certificate

9. Deepening the learnings with additional readings

"When creating City of Mystery, we were inspired by Japanese popular OTOME, story-based video games, and thought their flow was perfectly adapted to the new learning experience we wanted to propose", highlights Prof. Derval.

Accessible via the Internet on mobile, tablet, and PC, this first season of City of Mystery is designed for professionals, students, and curious minds who want to take advantage of their micro-moments of availability throughout the day to learn more about human behavior without getting lost with complicated reading.

The 8 episodes of season 1 on Amsterdam, with a total duration of approximately 66 minutes, are offered to 50k+ professionals and students from Paris to Shanghai, in partnership with corporations, universities, and business schools.

"The serious game developed by DervalResearch is an ideal tool, that allows to explore a complex discipline such as neuromarketing or luxury anthropology, through a series of fun and interactive adventures," highlights Jean-Baptiste Andreani, Director of IFA Paris luxury and fashion business school. "The learners are in control of their experience, which breaks the stereotypical and unilateral teaching approaches we know. City of Mystery is a great example of "Blended Learning" that is particularly effective for next-generation learners."

City of Mystery just entered Fast Company's 2019 Innovation by Design Awards, in the Learning category.

