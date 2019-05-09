Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that Tina Ventura, senior vice president, investor relations, has been named a 2019 Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Luminary. Tina will be honored today at the 30th annual Woman of the Year event in New York.

The HBA is the leading not-for-profit global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women in healthcare worldwide. Tina is being recognized for her 20-year commitment to the betterment of the healthcare industry and the advancement of women within the field through education and mentorship.

"I'm honored to be named a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and to stand beside my fellow award winners within this influential class of female leaders," said Tina Ventura, senior vice president, investor relations, Horizon. "This is an organization that inspires and influences women leaders in the healthcare field, and I'm proud not only to be a part of that, but to continue to play a role in motivating and developing future female leaders."

Prior to Tina's role at Horizon, she was divisional vice president, investor relations, at Abbott, a diversified healthcare company with product offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and pharmaceuticals, where she served in positions of increasing responsibility in investor relations. Tina earned her Bachelor of Science in communications with a concentration in economics at Northwestern University, and earned her MBA with a concentration in finance and accounting at Loyola University in Chicago. She is also a member of the National Investor Relations Institute.

"Tina has played a pivotal role in Horizon's achievements through her exceptional work within investor relations and her dedication to the growth and development of others within our organization," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Tina is admired by her colleagues for her continuous motivation and drive towards excellence that influences everyone around her. On behalf of all of her colleagues, I congratulate Tina on this tremendous recognition."

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. The HBA serves over 125 Corporate Partner organizations representing diverse sectors of the healthcare industry including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, marketing, contract research, payer organizations, consulting and other firms. Their nearly 10,000 individual members represent numerous sectors of healthcare as well.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

