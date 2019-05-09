- Data from FIERCE-22 Phase 2 Trial in Metastatic Bladder Cancer -

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage drug development company, today announced that an abstract related to its FIERCE-22 trial of the company's lead therapeutic, vofatamab, has been accepted for an oral and poster presentation at the upcoming 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Bladder Cancer; Transforming the Field Special Conference, taking place May 18-21, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

"This presentation will highlight paired biopsy data from the FIERCE-22 trial of vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of relapsed metastatic bladder cancer showing vofatamab's effects on immune cell trafficking," said Scott Myers, Chairman and CEO of Rainier Therapeutics.

Presentation details:

Gene expression profiling in wild type and mutant FGFR3 metastatic urothelial cancer treated with combination therapy with vofatamab and pembrolizumab.

Poster Session B25

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019

Oral session: Plenary Session 8: Management of Metastatic Disease

10:15 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Presenter:Woonyoung Choi, M.S., Ph.D., John Hopkins School of Medicine

About Vofatamab

Vofatamab (formerly B-701) is an antibody specifically targeted against the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), a known driver of bladder and potentially other FGFR-driven cancers. Vofatamab is the most advanced targeted antibody specific for FGFR3 known by Rainier Therapeutics to be in clinical development. Vofatamab is currently being evaluated in two clinical trials: FIERCE-21 and FIERCE-22.

FIERCE-22 is a Phase 2 trial evaluating vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, to determine safety, tolerability and efficacy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, who have progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and who have not received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For additional information on FIERCE-22, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03123055).

About Rainier Therapeutics

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing vofatamab, a targeted antibody, for the potential treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. For more information, please visit www.rainierrx.com.

