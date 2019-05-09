Digitalization in Asset-intensive Industries Takes Center Stage as Cognite and Global Industry and Tech Leaders Reimagine Ways of Working Together

Cognite, a leading provider of structured and contextualized data for industrial applications, today announced that it will host Ignite, a technology conference for asset-intensive industries, in Oslo on June 12-13, 2019. More than 800 technology and industry leaders, including representatives from Cognizant, Google, Framo, Siemens, and National Instruments, will take part in this thought leadership and networking event, which will feature discussion of cyber risk in asset-intensive industries, how digitalization of asset-intensive industries contributes to global sustainability, and geopolitical and technological trends, including how organizations must transform and adapt in the face of technological disruption.

Ignite 2019 will be a launchpad for revolutionary ideas, providing new insights into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where forward-thinking leaders from industry and technology will reimagine how they work together, exploring new ways for extracting value from enterprise data. Presentations and conference sessions will address multiple topics related to digitalization in asset-intensive industries, and attendees will get "the big picture," learning about what it takes to orchestrate digital transformation and how to scale data science initiatives.

Keynote speakers will include:

Darryl Willis, VP of Oil, Gas Energy, Google Cloud

Karl Johnny Hersvik, Chief Executive Officer, Aker BP

Jan Eyvin Wang, Chairman of the Board of WWH

Torbjørn Folgerø, SVP Chief Digital Officer of Equinor

Knut Johannessen Vidvei, Director of Innovation and Development, TechnipFMC

The robust program of keynote presentations will be complemented by executive, data science and emerging technologies tracks. Breakout sessions will include deep-dive sessions designed to explore the inventive ways that data scientists and industrial engineers are merging disciplines, with a vision towards creation of innovative, data-driven solutions that solve the industry's most urgent problems, including efficiency, safety and scaling digitalization projects beyond proofs of concept.

"Asset-intensive industries like shipping and oil and gas are in the midst of digitalization processes that will radically change operational models. By bringing together CTOs, CEOs and leading data scientists from across the industrial landscape, Ignite 2019 will help everyone be more prepared for the changes to come," said Torbjørn F. Folgerø, SVP and chief digital officer at Equinor and Ignite program committee member.

Ignite 2019 will also feature an immersive technology demo area, showcasing vendors such as Siemens, National Instruments and Seeq. Attendees will be allowed to experience and evaluate the newest technology innovations designed and built for asset-intensive industries, including virtual reality and artificial intelligence tools, as well as robotic process automation solutions.

"Ignite 2019 will be the premier event for exploring the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, placing CTOs, top vendors and technology leaders from key industries side-by-side with experts in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and robotics," observed Maria Moræus Hanssen, CEO of DEA Group and Ignite program committee member. "The combination of industrial and technical leadership coming together at Ignite will provide the perfect forum and environment for finding new ways to work together in order to digitalize asset-intensive industries in the most effective way possible."

"As one of the major software companies in the world that strives to develop technology in multiple areas, both by own efforts and by partnerships, Siemens is pleased to partner with Cognite," said Stig Settemsdal, CTO of Siemens Offshore Solutions. "Not only is Cognite a valued partner for Siemens in the offshore industry, but they also help nurture our partnership through customer-facing events like Ignite that serve to illustrate the value that underlies the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

"Many manufacturing leaders recognize predictive maintenance as one of the top value-add applications for IoT in business but have difficulty connecting their fleets of operational equipment," observed Ian Fountain, Director of Marketing, Industrial IoT Applications, for National Instruments. "Systems designed years ago couldn't anticipate the sensing, processing and data management needs of a modern, analytics-based approach to reliability. National Instruments is a recognized market leader in acquiring and analyzing measurement data, and we also serve as a trusted advisor for the digitization and management of diagnostic data for machine health. This is why we are excited about attending Ignite and sharing our knowledge around the ways that asset health data contributes to digital transformation."

Ignite Registration Is Now Open

Registration for the limited number of attendee spots at Ignite 2019 is now open. Ignite also invites industry leaders to explore sponsorships by contacting Giedre Malinauskaite at giedre.malinauskaite@cognite.com. "We especially encourage executives in the U.S. oil and gas industry to register for the event," she added. "The networking and learning opportunities make the trip to Oslo especially beneficial."

About Cognite

Headquartered in Oslo, Cognite is the fastest-growing technology company in Scandinavia. The company's flagship solution, the Cognite Data Platform, liberates industrial data from separate, siloed systems and reveals that data in a structured and contextualized manner, presenting a full, virtual view of industrial reality both past and present made accessible and meaningful for humans and machines. Exclusive Cognite functionality, called Contextualization, means that everything linked in the real world is linked in the platform. The company's groundbreaking industrial IoT data platform empowers companies to extract value from existing data by transforming it into useful information. Cognite's interdisciplinary team includes software developers, data scientists and 3D specialists. To learn more, visit https://www.cognite.com/ or follow @CogniteData on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005297/en/

Contacts:

Sara Black

213.618.1501

sara@bospar.com