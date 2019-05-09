Saffe's Biometric Engine Shows Top Performance at NIST-FRVT

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Saffe Ltd, a provider of facial biometrics for strong authentication, scored a top performance in the Face Recognition Vendor Test, conducted by the US government through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

NIST's FRVT test is acknowledged by the biometric industry as the most important in this field, providing an effective means of comparing the performance of the algorithms developed by all major providers, on a global basis.

Being ranked among the top 15 players is a fair source of pride for the 4-year old startup. Outperforming many traditional vendors, large technology companies and even some AI Chinese unicorns, this confirms Saffe as a global competitor in the facial biometrics market and as a company ready to support financial institutions to implement strong customer authentication processes using facial recognition.

Combining its proprietary high-precision face matching technology with its proprietary state-of-the-art liveness detection, Saffe provides an efficient and effective solution for facial recognition across multiple channels, delivered from the cloud or at client's premises.

As André Coelho, Saffe's CEO, puts it: "Our main asset is our technology and the world class results at NIST test confirm that we are among the best technology providers in the world for facial biometrics. We are sure that our clients will appreciate these results, which further support our goal of creating a network among financial institutions and enterprises."

The full report can be accessed in NIST's website.

About Saffe

Founded in 2015, Saffe is an UK-based provider of facial biometrics for payments and strong customer authentication in general. Regulated by FCA as small payment institution, its authentication flows comply with PSD2 requirements. It has offices in London (at the Natwest|RBS fintech hub), Brasil (at Bradesco's InovaBra Habitat) and in Warsaw (at Google Campus, on a pilot program with Santander Polska). Saffe investors are Docomo Digital, Telefonica and Carolinas Fintech Ventures.



For more information, please contact us at getintouch@saffe.co.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884608/Saffe_table.jpg