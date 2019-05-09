Hydro66 will deliver colocation data center services to ComDaTe, a national provider of IT, telecoms and security solutions to Enterprises

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of another new Systems Integrator partner. ComDaTe is a cloud service provider and specialist services for IT Networks, telecoms and mobile, and alarm, security and surveillance to national public and private sector clients. They will partner with Hydro66 to provide secure data center colocation services with a 100% uptime service level agreement for them and their clients.

Jens Bergman Area Manager at ComDaTe commented, "Through our partnership with Hydro66 we are able to offer our 1,500 customers in Sweden a secure and sustainable service for hosting their data. Adding together our offerings has created a robust and competitive package that will deliver a complete solution to our customers."

Hydro66 will work closely to deliver managed colocation data center services in a service provider partnership. Key features are flexible density planning, 24/7 physical security, guaranteed power and carrier-neutral network availability and temperature/humidity guarantees.

Anne Graf, CEO, Hydro66 commented, "Hydro66 is absolutely thrilled to begin a new partnership with another highly respected Swedish company. Like us, ComDaTe are 100% committed to the highest standards of reliability, security and of course data center uptime. Bringing a new data center proposition to their large client base will accelerate their digitalisation plans."

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

