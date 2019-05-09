Consumer Electronics Partnership to Expand Versus' Prize Offerings for Video Gamers

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Versus Systems, Inc. ("Versus") (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FRANKFURT: BMVA) today announced it has partnered with a major multinational consumer electronics company to leverage Versus' WINFINITE technology to offer players the chance to win prizes. The partnership is expected to go live in the United States in the third business quarter of 2019.

"Versus is excited to provide significantly more players the ability to win prizes," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "The partner, to be announced, will provide a unique offering built upon our WINFINITE platform."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

