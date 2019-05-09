Sales revenue declined at the start of the year despite steady inverter shipments. The reverse was mainly due to sluggish project business and SMA is predicting significant increases in sales and earnings in the second half.From pv magazine Germany. German inverter giant SMA Solar Technology AG has reported an 8.1% decline in sales revenue during the first quarter, compared to the figure posted in the same period of last year. That reverse came despite a similar volume of shipments being made in each of the last two first quarters, with SMA selling inverters with a capacity of 1.8 GW from January ...

