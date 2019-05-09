Continued customer growth, product expansion spur strong performance for global service automation leader

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of intelligent service automation solutions, has reported its full 2018 year-end earnings. In addition, the company provided its financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

In 2018, EasyVista's revenue totaled $42.1 million (€37.4 million), a 30 percent increase in growth driven by operations in the United States and France

In these regions, activity grew by +38 percent and +32 percent, respectively

Net profit results were +2.6 million (€2.3 million) and 6.1 percent of revenue

In total, the company signed 89 new clients throughout 2018, reflecting a sustained market demand for EasyVista's enterprise-ready solutions

The first quarter of 2019 showed similar growth across EasyVista's sectors, as the company achieved revenues of $12.7 million (€11.30 million), an increase of 30 percent compared to Q1 2018. The results, driven by forward sales momentum and an expansion of the company's client portfolio across regions and industries, reflect the increase in IT service management (ITSM) and knowledge management/self-help investments by organizations seeking to improve operational efficiencies, user experience, and employee engagement. Additionally, with the launch of ITIL4 best practices and its focus on value stream management, it's opening the door to more opportunities to discuss the value of intelligent automation with enterprise customers.

"2018 marked a milestone in EasyVista's history with the return to an annual profit, which validates our business model and the market demand for our technology," said Sylvain Gauthier, co-founder and CEO of EasyVista. "Our first quarter performance also confirms the success and distinctive advantages of our latest product release Oxygen, in the simplification and automation of Service Management. Combined with sustained interest in our Self-Help solution and other EasyVista offerings, we expect our upward trajectory in France and North America to continue."

Moving forward, EasyVista's technology innovations will continue to focus on the integration of new capabilities based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to meet the substantial demand for Service Automation. These advancements, initiated by the acquisition of KNOWESIA, have made it possible for EasyVista to begin integrating AI-powered virtual assistants and intelligent knowledge management to provide self-help automation for both employees and customers. EasyVista will demonstrate its latest offerings during its recently announced annual user conference, EV Connect. This year's events will gather IT leaders and focus on transforming service for the future of work.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent service automation solutions for enterprise service management and self-help. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, and Micro Apps to create customer-focused service experiences, EasyVista has helped companies improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Today, EasyVista helps over 1,500+ enterprises around the world to accelerate change, empowering leaders to better serve their employees and customers across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and other industries.

