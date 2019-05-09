Crown Bioscience Announces San Diego, CA Site Expansion

International Center of Excellence for oncology biomarker and inflammation translational services created

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease research, today announced the opening of a new facility in San Diego, CA. The new site will become CrownBio's International Center of Excellence for oncology biomarker and inflammation services.



CrownBio's presence in San Diego, CA has grown from 17 employees in 2015 to more than 70 today, with additional hiring expected. The custom-designed 32,000 sq. ft. facility provides the additional capacity required to support the growth CrownBio forecasts in its oncology biomarker and inflammation service portfolios. As part of the expansion, significant investment was also made in the latest flow cytometry, radiation and imaging technologies

In the newly created Center of Excellence, CrownBio will enhance its current translational platforms by expanding its existing service portfolio, as well as develop an additional new suite of oncology and inflammation platforms.

The fully-operational facility is designed to ensure a streamlined workflow to optimize study efficiency. Featuring a state-of-the-art ABSL-2 vivarium and laboratory housing an infectious suite and quarantine facilities, the new site hosts significant laboratory space dedicated to storing cryo-preserved cells and tissue, including the world's largest commercially available collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

"The establishment of our International Center of Excellence in San Diego is both an indicator of our continued growth and a commitment to our global and domestic customers," said CrownBio COO Yangzhou Wang. "The expansion allows us to add to our talented and diverse workforce, which will in turn support the development of novel cancer therapies globally."

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday May 14th at 9:30 am PDT

