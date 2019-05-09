Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Introduces PinPoints Customer Loyalty Program

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced the introduction of a brand new customer loyalty program called PinPoints. The program was formally launched in beta on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The PinPoints Loyalty Program is the new rewards program offered by Freeze Tag to customers who play Freeze Tag games such as Munzee. As customers earn PinPoints, they can redeem them for rewards offered in the PinPoints store. Currently, the PinPoints store offers 20 different products ranging from popular items like Blast Captures and Virtual Magnets to never-before-offered Clan Wars weapons like the Battle Axe Munzee and Catapult Munzee. Over time, the products offered in the PinPoints store will be refreshed.

'In a few short days, millions of PinPoints have been redeemed in the PinPoints store,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'We are thrilled that our customers are responding to this new program with such enthusiasm. PinPoints is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have supported us for so long.'

PinPoints can be earned in several different ways. First of all, customers who spend money in the Freeze Tag online store earn PinPoints for every purchase they make. Next, players can earn PinPoints by capturing specific types of Munzees which reward PinPoints in addition to Munzee points that contribute to a player's score. For example, during the month of April, players captured more than 35,000 ZEEster eggs and were rewarded with a varying amount of PinPoints. Another way players can earn PinPoints is through participation in special programs like the monthly Clan Wars, which are very popular with Munzee players.

Each month, a number of Munzee players form clans consisting of 10 people who then work together to achieve goals for that month. As they progress through Clan Wars levels, they are rewarded with PinPoints. For the April Clan Wars, millions of PinPoints were awarded to the large number of players who participated, many of whom reached the highest level.

In the future players will be able to earn PinPoints and redeem prizes related to other Freeze Tag games, such as WallaBee the virtual collecting game. As the PinPoints program continues to develop this will drive players to participate in all of Freeze Tag's games under a unified rewards system.

If you want to learn more about PinPoints, the Freeze Tag customer loyalty program, Freeze Tag has published several items to provide information. The PinPoints Help Guide: https://munzee.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360027590532-PinPoints-Loyalty-Program , the PinPoints FAQ: https://munzee.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360027745271-PinPoints-Loyalty-Program-FAQ , and the PinPoints videos all provide important details on the exciting new program.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

