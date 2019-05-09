Fort Lee, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) ("GDET" or the "Company") is excited to announce that The Greenery is in the final stages of securing a top tier web designer to completely revamp the Company's existing e-commerce platform, www.thegreeneryco.com.

The Greenery aims to become the premier online retailer for CBD products and will separate itself from the competition with an enhanced customer experience through their online portal. Management is looking to integrate several high-level features on the website, including live chat support, wholesaler login, bulk purchase + subscription order capabilities and much more.

The Company recently announced its Organic cosmeceutical and active lifestyle product lines which spans from honey hemp to a signature Pet Chew line. With this expansion and added SKUs, the website requires a new user interface level that can support the company's growth stages.

GDET CEO Anil Idnani commented, "The current standard in the CBD online marketplace has been extremely simplistic and our team is looking to elevate the buying experience to an entirely new, premium level. I have interviewed several companies who are all extremely motivated to take this project onboard and we are in the final stages of securing the right team for the job. Our website is not going to be a simple online retail platform. I am looking to provide product education and content that will be available to any of our online visitors- not just exclusive to customers. The Greenery provides holistic products for a healthy lifestyle, we encourage our visitors to learn more about our company and products. My firm belief is that an educated customer is a satisfied customer. "

GDET shareholders can continue to expect frequent updates as the Company's objectives proceed over the near term.

The Greenery Product Line

The Greenery product initially consist of four products. Plans call for the product line to expand over time. The first four products are all Made In The USA, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, and Organic. The Greenery is introducing two different softgel cap dosages, one oil and one salve:

10mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 10mg of CBD per capsule.

25mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add a little more Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 25mg of CBD per capsule.

250mg Tincture (Bottled)

A 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides an easy way to support health* and wellness*. It can be added to food or drink, or taken under your tongue. 250mg is ideal for maximum relief*.

250mg Salve (Bottled)

Designed to use anywhere on the body, from hands to feet, this 250mg CBD Hemp Salve is also safe to use on the face and other sensitive areas. The all-natural and organic ingredients blend quickly and smoothly into the surface of the skin to provide immediate relief* and rejuvenation*.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

