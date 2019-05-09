CBD Sales Surge Into Mainstream With a Raft of Celebrity Endorsements

FN Media Group Presents Potstocknews.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extolling the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), A-List celebrities are hosting parties like baby showers that included CBD and meditation. This is just the latest in celebrity endorsements for new CBD products coming from a variety of companies including Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTC:CHMJF), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTC:HRVSF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTC:GTBIF), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:N) (OTC:NXTTF), and cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD).

One after another, celebrity figures are stepping up to sing praises for CBD - a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. As the medical benefits of the products are increasingly being endorsed and developed by physicians, such as those behind The Physician's Choice CBD, which recently had a stake acquired by Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTC:CHMJF).

Now a part of the Chemistree Technology Inc. brand portfolio-which includes the award-winning Sugarleaf cannabis flower strain-The Physician's Choice CBD line brings a suite of nine cannabidiol-infused products into the marketplace. Having the brain trust of veteran physicians and the Chemistree Technology Inc. team behind the brand's products lends credibility to the theoretical claims of CBD's effectiveness.

Even celebrated doctors , such as Dr. Sanjay Gupta have given qualified endorsements of CBD, who said on The Dr. Oz Show, "I think there is a legitimate medicine here… We're talking about something that could really help people."

The widespread legality of hemp-based CBD products has been on the move, with the passing of the 2018 US Farm Bill. Other prominent federal agencies, including the FDA, are showing signs of moving towards a loosening of CBD's regulatory shackles.

Data compiled by Bethany Gomez at Brightfield Group , market research company expects the CBD industry to grow from $600 million in the U.S. to $22 billion in 2022. Gomez says "I have never seen an industry grow this quickly, and I've never seen an industry with so much headwind."

CBD's Spreading Popularity

More recently, joining in celebrity endorsements have been a popular PGA golfer who is the two-time Masters champion touts that CBD can help sustain his career at the highest level, having entered a partnership deal with cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD).

CBD is gaining ground across multiple generations , multiple states, and even multiple income classes. Upscale retailer Barneys New York recently opened its own cannabis dispensary called The High End, which will feature CBD products from recently acquired Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) subsidiary Beboe.

Also helping the spread of sales of CBD products will be the opening of stores across multiple states, as is being down by growing multi-state operator (MSO) Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) The cannabis seller aims to be operating 60 stores by year-end 2019, with more than 120 stores in 15 states (and Puerto Rico) by the end of 2020. However, the company itself isn't putting a lot of emphasis on its own products featuring CBD.

An explosion of new products featuring CBD will be rolling out across the continent beyond dispensaries, with kiosks in malls, and even in places where chocolate is sold, such as the developing project from Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTCQB:NXTTF), which is expanding into edibles with investment in bean-to-bar chocolatiers Choklat.

Further developing new CBD products is The Physician's Choice CBD brand (aka "PCCBD"), now partially-owned by Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF). Established in 2018, PCCBD has so far developed a suite of nine full spectrum CBD from Hemp products. These products range from pain/inflammation management to sleep and wellness supplements.

Medical and Celebrity Endorsements

With the Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF) stake acquisition of The Physician's Choice CBD, the company has products appealing to the top three desired CBD uses-pain management, stress relief/anxiety, and health and beauty.

Helming PCCBD are founders Dr. Julian Grove, MD, and Dr. Peter Kubitz, D.O. who each has over 15 years in private practice, treating patients suffering from chronic pain. By integrating their extensive physician clinical experience with exhaustive expertise in the cannabis industry, The Physicians Choice CBD brand has already seen notable successes since its launch.

Pain management has been perhaps the most appealing among the proposed benefits of CBD, especially by celebrities such as actresses who uses it to relieve pain from wearing heels. But CBD's use for reducing anxiety has seen a spike in its use for stress relief - this is particularly popular amongst celebrity moms who rely on it to manage " freaking out " during their pregnancy.

"Managing various pain syndromes with medications that do not exacerbate severe medical conditions and behavioral risk factors is an ongoing challenge for medical professionals," said Dr. Grove of PCCBD. "This has been a driving force in the development of a product line of cannabidiol products, aiding in the management of specific pain syndromes and improve a sense of well-being."

Among the suite of The Physician's Choice CBD products are nine full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD products ranging from pain/inflammation management to sleep and wellness supplements. These include muscle and joint cream, capsules for energy, sleep, migraines, pain/inflammation, nerve pain, and overall wellness.

"This investment in The Physician's Choice CBD is a great opportunity for Chemistree," said President of Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTC:CHMJF), Karl Kottmeier. "Dr. Grove and Dr. Kubitz are board certified practicing physicians with training at Harvard and the Mayo Clinic, specializing in pain management. Their collective education and practical experience are industry-leading and their commitment to the health of their patients and to developing real solutions to pain management with cannabidiol-based supplements is truly inspiring. The investment we are making into PCCBD gives us exposure to an entirely new industry."

Additional Movement in the CBD Market

Though it hasn't pushed explicitly into the CBD market, multi-state operators Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. have among their portfolio the CBx Sciences which includes a line of products highlighting cannabis' other compounds. The brand features other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBD, and CBG. The brand is available in Arizona, Florida, and soon in California. Under its Biomed brand, Harvest also sells tinctures and full-spectrum oil syringes with THC and CBD.

With the February acquisition of premium cannabis brand Beboe, Green Thumb Industries Inc. took over the recently launched direct-to-consumer hemp-derived CBD line of products, including a CBD-infused drink with wellness brand Dirty Lemon. Beboe products will expand beyond California and Colorado with distribution in select GTI markets. The company also sells vaporizing pens and edible pastilles with a unique blend of THC and CBD.

In terms of cannabis products, Namaste Technologies Inc. offers pretty much everything, from accessories and vaporizers to full CBD products and medical cannabis. It's likely that through the acquisition of chocolatier company Choklat, the company will be creating products that can easily be infused with THC or CBD and sold as edibles.

On the golf course, cbdMD, Inc. products will be getting more prominent displays, especially with the new partnership with a two-time Masters champion. The PGA golfer takes CBD to recover after tough days on the green , and will be endorsing cbdMD products after a deal that helps put the company which is the first CBD company to list on a US stock exchange on the map. The company brings to the market a product suite that includes oils, gummies, and even bath bombs.

Newer CBD products will be hitting the market throughout 2019. More celebrity, governmental, and medical support for the rise in popularity of these products is expected to continue in the months to come.

For a FREE research report on Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTC:CHMJF), visit Potstocknews.com.

Disclaimer: Potstocknews.com (PSN) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with PSN or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by PSN are solely those of PSN and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable PSN and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. PSN and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (PSN), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (PSN) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, PSN, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by PSN, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Chemistree Technology Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and PSN and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757