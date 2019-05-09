Klaytn, the First Blockchain Project with Millions of Prospective Users, Comes to New York for Consensus 2019

- Jason Han, the Founder and CEO of Ground X, heading the development of Klaytn, to speak at Consensus 2019 on May 13th

- Klaytn mainnet set to launch in 2Q after the successful deployment of both private and public testnets over the course of past 6 months

- Klaytn plans to set sail for a new funding round

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the global public blockchain project of the leading mobile platform in Korea, Kakao, is making its New York debut through CoinDesk's 5th annual blockchain technology summit, Consensus 2019 at New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel on Monday, May 13th.

Klaytn raises $90 million in seed funding to drive the mainstream adoption of blockchain

Klaytn successfully closed its exclusive seed round of funding with $90 million in March. The round was participated by numerous well-respected venture capitals including IDG China, whose investment includes Ripple in 2013, along with Peter-Thiel backed Crescendo Equity Partners, and TransLink Capital. Despite the crypto bear market with the fall of bitcoin prices and prevalent lay-offs among crypto companies, still ongoing, Klaytn is already on its first round of funding.

Klaytn has also successfully attracted key advisory partners who wield significant influence in their respective regions globally. Widus, a tech-focused advisory with its offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Silicon Valley, provides financial strategy and legal consultation along with potential partner recruitment for Klaytn with leading firms in both technology and business sectors around the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia. Hashed, Korea's most powerful blockchain accelerator and community builder, is another partner that supports Klaytn in mapping out its token economy and community building with its network of global top venture capitals and crypto-focused partners. Ledger Capital, a blockchain advisory whose team members hail from Warburg Pincus and NEA (New Enterprise Associates), supports Klaytn in expanding its ecosystem with global unicorn startups and enterprises that wield significant influence across Asia.

Klaytn, an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions

Klaytn combines the best features of both public blockchains - decentralized data & control, distributed governance - and private blockchains - low latency, high scalability - via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Further, Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform. With a mission to trigger the mass adoption of blockchain experiences for millions of users across the world, Klaytn focuses on empowering businesses and entrepreneurs to offer BApps (Blockchain Applications) with responsiveness, robustness, and usability on par with those based on legacy technologies as to remove all adoption hurdles.

After completing the trial run of the private testnet 'Aspen,' which was exclusively used by the partners for the past seven months since last October, Klaytn released the public testnet 'Baobab' on March 29th. In addition to accomplishing over 3,000 TPS throughput and 1-second block latency, Klaytn has also featured new functions and developer tools that enhance security and usability as well as offer the highest performance and flexible scalability. Any service providers or developers interested in using Baobab can visit the official Klaytn homepage at www.klaytn.com . The Klaytn mainnet is set to launch by the end of June this year.

Klaytn makes its New York debut at Consensus 2019

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, will be delivering a speech at Consensus 2019 on Monday, May 13th at 16:00. He plans to introduce and discuss how Klaytn plans to leverage its Kakao-based 50 million-strong user base to drive mass adoption of blockchain. Jason commented, "Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to verify Klaytn as a stable platform with which they can develop blockchain services, and most importantly capture value using blockchain technology." He will also speak on Klaytn's business and technology in depth at a separate session for journalists and interested officials on the 14th. Klaytn also plans to hold a booth exhibition from May 13th to 15th at NY Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel where participants can visit to experience a variety of interactive activities including onsite airdrop event.

Klaytn is a public blockchain platform of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao. Dedicated to validating the value and utility of blockchain technology by providing a blockchain service for mass adoption, Klaytn provides an intuitive development environment and friendly user experience. Klaytn seeks to continue advancing the platform to offer blockchain services for millions of users.

