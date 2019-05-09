Smith Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, welcomes the launch of new medical technologies guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). In the guidance, NICE recommends that PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) should be considered as an option for closed surgical incisions in patients who are at high risk of surgical site infections (SSIs).1 Key patient risk factors include a high BMI, diabetes, renal insufficiency and smoking.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005087/en/

New NICE guidance recognises that Smith Nephew's PICO sNPWT provides better outcomes than standard dressings in patients at high risk of surgical site infections, at similar overall cost (Photo: Business Wire)

NICE concluded that PICO sNPWT is associated with fewer SSIs and seromas compared with standard wound dressings across several types of surgery. Cost modelling suggests that compared with standard wound dressings, PICO sNPWT provides extra clinical benefits at similar overall cost to the NHS.1 For some types of surgery, PICO sNPWT is cost saving.1

When making its recommendations, NICE considered a review of 31 studies, 15 of which were randomised controlled trials. 1 A supporting meta-analysis showed that PICO reduced the risk of SSIs by 63%, the risk of seroma by 77% and the risk of dehiscence by 30%.3 Significantly, it also showed there was an almost 2-day reduction in length of hospital stay, providing substantial cost savings and efficiency gains across the healthcare system.3

"Surgical site complications are an increasing concern for healthcare providers and patients," said Simon Fraser, President, Advanced Wound Management, Smith Nephew. "NICE's recognition of the proven impact PICO can make on both clinical outcomes and cost efficiencies will hopefully challenge existing standards of care around the world."

The PICO sNPWT dressing includes a proprietary AIRLOCK Technology layer that uniformly and consistently delivers sufficient NPWT across a surgical incision and the surrounding zone of injury.4,5 This unique feature is designed to help reduce the risk of wound complications by reducing post-operative fluid6,7 and tension*8 around a closed surgical incision, when compared with standard dressings. The combination of these actions helps reduce the risk of surgical wound dehiscence3 and SSIs3, the two most common surgical site complications.

To learn more about the NICE recommendations and PICO sNPWT please visit http://www.smith-nephew.com/piconiceguidance/

ends

as demonstrated in biomechanical modelling

References

1. NICE Medical Technology Guidance MTG43. PICO Negative Pressure Wound Dressings for closed surgical incisions. May 9th 2019

2. World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) Consensus Document. Closed surgical incision management: understanding the role of NPWT. Wounds International, 2016

3. Smith Nephew. April 2019. Outcomes following PICO compared to conventional dressings when used prophylactically on closed surgical incisions: systematic literature review and meta-analysis. Report reference EO/AWM/PICO/004/v3

4. Smith Nephew October 2017. Project Opal PICO 7 System Stability Testing, Initial Time PointInternal Report. DS/17/253/R.

5. Malmsjö M, Huddleston, E., and Martin, R., .Biological Effects of a Disposable, Canisterless Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System. ePlasty.2014;14.

6. Karlakki SL, Hamad AK, Whittall C, et al.Incisional negative pressure wound therapy dressings (iNPWTd) in routine primary hip and knee arthroplasties: A randomised controlled trial. Bone Joint Res. 2016;5(8):328-337.

7. Payne C, Edwards D.Application of the Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Device PICO on a Heterogeneous Group of Surgical and Traumatic Wounds. ePlasty. 2014:152-166.

8. Loveluck J, Copeland, T., Hill, J., Hunt, A., and Martin, R., .Biomechanical Modeling of the Forces Applied to Closed Incisions During Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. ePlasty. 2016.

NICE has checked the use of its content in this product. NICE is independent of any company or product advertised.

About Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business with leadership positions in Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine. Smith Nephew has more than 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were $4.9 billion. Smith Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). For more information about Smith Nephew, please visit our corporate website www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

To learn more about how we can help you get CLOSER TO ZERO surgical site complications, please visit www.closertozero.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith Nephew's expectations.

Trademark of Smith Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005087/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media

Rachel Cunningham

ROAD Communications

Rachel@roadcommunications.co.uk

+44-(0)20-8995-5832



Dave Snyder

Smith Nephew

+1-(978)-749-1440