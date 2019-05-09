In celebration of Mother's Day, portrait series shot by Brock Elbank aims to change the conversation around motherhood, highlighting personal stories of 12 unique women beyond their role as mothers

Elvie, the health and lifestyle brand developing smarter technology for women, has unveiled "A Mother and More," a Mother's Day campaign that aims to spotlight the dual identity of woman and mother, showcasing some of the amazing things mothers are doing in their own right.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005095/en/

Photographs of the featured Mothers by Brock Elbank

A photography-led campaign, A Mother and More features stunning portraits shot by Brock Elbank, highlighting a diverse group of 12 women and their identities outside of their role as a mother. The women featured in the campaign represent a wide range of professions, hobbies and backgrounds including a engineer taking on a male-dominated industry, a breast cancer survivor and mentor for the transgender population, a single mom, a public defender helping the underprivileged navigate the criminal justice system, an entertainment reporter who has closely reported on the MeToo movement, a former-Olympic skier, and more.

"My mother was an inspirational woman, a kind woman, who raised me on her own in later life so I have so much admiration for the strength of mothers," said Brock Elbank. "I was really excited when Elvie approached me with this project because all my work is about diversity and every mother has a different and powerful story to tell."

Brock Elbank is a portrait photographer known for his bold and distinctive approach. Following early success in fashion photography, Elbank has since moved from shooting professional models, to exploring everyday subjects, with a particular focus on the beauty of imperfection and diversity. He is most well known for his photo series Project60, which showcases 60 unique beards and facial hair, in addition to campaigns such as Freckles, Vitiligo, and HowDoYouCMeNow, which challenge stereotypes around skin "conditions" and celebrate the beauty and uniqueness of one's skin.

"Brock's work is known for sparking meaningful conversations and challenging stereotypes, which made him the perfect partner to bring this campaign to life," said Tania Boler, CEO, Elvie. "We want to change the idea that once a woman becomes a mother, it is the only thing that defines her. Being a mom is an important part of many women's lives, but it's not the only aspect, and especially around Mother's Day, it's important that we celebrate women on an individual level -- their successes, their strength, and their passions, in motherhood and beyond."

Founded in 2013, Elvie's first product, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning app-connected Kegel trainer that helps women strengthen the pelvic floor via fun, five-minute workouts. Most recently, the femtech company launched its second innovation, Elvie Pump, the world's first silent wearable breast pump, making breast pumping as easy, streamlined and flexible as possible for moms.

Furthering Elvie's mission of breaking stereotypes and changing the conversation around motherhood, A Mother and More follows Elvie's campaign for UK Mother's Day, FreetheFeed, where five giant inflatable breasts decorated London's skyline in order to fight the stigma around breastfeeding and pumping in public. Elvie is also fresh off a $42 million Series B fundraiser, which was the largest investment the femtech category has received to date.

The full A Mother and More portrait gallery, along with the personal stories of each woman, can be viewed here. For more information, visit www.elvie.com.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women. Elvie creates extraordinary products to improve the health and lives of women everywhere and at all stages of life.

Their first product, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning pelvic floor trainer and app that helps women strengthen the pelvic floor via fun, five-minute workouts. Launched in October 2015 to great acclaim, Elvie Trainer took the wellness industry by storm, with more than 12 awards for innovation and design, including a prestigious Red Dot Award. Elvie Trainer is recommended by more than 1,000 health professionals worldwide to enhance pelvic floor muscle training compliance, technique and outcomes.

Elvie recently launched its second innovation: Elvie Pump, the world's first silent wearable breast pump, which makes it possible for new mothers to pump anytime, anywhere. Elvie Pump received international praise following its unveiling on the catwalk at London Fashion Week and at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where it scooped 4 awards.

As a business, Elvie has been recognized as one of the UK's top 33 start-ups by TechCityUK, named as one of the 15 start-ups "To Watch" by The Sunday Times and ranked as the 13th fastest growing business in the UK by SyndicateRoom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005095/en/

Contacts:

Kirstin Hallett

elvie@sourcecodecomms.com