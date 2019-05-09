Artificial Solutions: Invitation to the Presentation of the Q1 Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (FNSE: ASAI ), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, will release the interim report for the first quarter of 2019 on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at 07:30 am (CET). The report and a presentation will be available on www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.

Conference call details

Lawrence Flynn, CEO and Chris Bushnell, CFO will present the financial result on a conference call the same day at 10:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial - in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

International +44 (0) 2071 928338

UK (local) 08444819752

Sweden (local) 0856618467

Spain (local) 914143675

United States (local) 16467413167

Conference ID: 3975519

For further information, please contact:

Chris Bushnell, CFO, Artificial Solutions

telephone: +44 (0) 7785243580

e-mail chris.bushnell@artificial-solutions.com

