Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: The Door Celebrates 2019 James Beard Foundation Award Honorees Patrick O'Connell, Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / The Door and Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) are pleased to congratulate long-time clients, Chef Patrick O'Connell (The Inn at Little Washington), and Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz (Boka Restaurant Group) on receiving James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday, May 6.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are presented by the James Beard Foundation - an organization dedicated to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. Also known as the 'Oscars' of the food world, the annual Awards are presented to recognize culinary professionals in the United States. For his decades of work at The Inn at Little Washington, Chef O'Connell was presented with the Foundation's distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award, an award given to an individual whose lifetime body of work has a positive and long-lasting impact on the way we eat, cook and/or think about food in America. Esteemed Chicago restaurateurs Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz of Boka Restaurant Group (Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, Bellemore, et al.) were named the winners of this year's Outstanding Restaurateur award.

O'Connell, Boehm and Katz each gave heartfelt acceptance speeches to the audience at Chicago's Lyric Opera House. O'Connell stated, 'Like a theatrical production, our work is a creative collaboration which really does take a whole village. I'm living proof that you can hide out in a mountain village with a population of 133 and still be discovered and recognized by your peers. The power of good food should never be underestimated.' Boehm and Katz remarked on their partners, 'In the beginning days of Boka (17 years ago), Kevin and I wrote the architecture for this company on the back of a cocktail napkin to tell the story of how we would want to build this company not around one great chef, but many. Our challenge back then, though, was finding these chefs that would take a chance on us. Stephanie Izard, Giuseppe Tentori, Lee Wolen, Chris Pandel, Jimmy Papadopoulos, and Gene Kato, you are all incredible leaders, partners, artists and friends. Thank you for taking the leap of faith with us.'

The James Beard Foundation Awards celebrated its 29th year this May and the 5th year hosting in Chicago, where The Door partnered with clients to host several celebratory events throughout the weekend, including the James Beard Nominee & Past Winner Luncheon at Bellemore, Gramercy Tavern Takeover at Boka, Annual Tiki Luau & Pig Roast at Three Dots and a Dash, Suzanne Cupps & Gene Kato's Izakaya Party at Momotaro, The Boka / Shake Shack Backyard BBQ, and the Goats in Wonderland after party at Girl & the Goat.

The Door clients, Chefs Lee Wolen and Meg Galus of Boka, were nominated for 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards (Best Chef Great Lakes and Outstanding Pastry Chef, respectively). The Door is also home to several past James Beard award winners, including Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat), Stephen Starr (STARR Restaurants), Keith McNally (Balthazar, Augustine), Missy Robbins (Lilia, Misi), and Alfred Portale (Gotham Bar & Grill).

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives and tools ranging from media relations to social media and marketing. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Media Contacts:

Darcy Jusich, darcy@thedooronline.com

Luciana Salamé, luciana@thedooronline.com

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544759/The-Door-Celebrates-2019-James-Beard-Foundation-Award-Honorees-Patrick-OConnell-Kevin-Boehm-and-Rob-Katz