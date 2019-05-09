International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Engages Lemonade Creative and Field Test for Digital D2C Expansion into CBD

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with Lemonade Creative and Field Test, two world-class digital agencies focused on direct to consumer sales and audience growth.

Creating online destinations for direct-response CBD sales is strategically important to the Company's continued sales growth strategy and to generating brand awareness for the Julian Marley Juju Royal, La Vida Verde, Blank Brands, and SkunkFeather brand families.

"Lemonade Creative is second-to-none when it comes to building a brand experience online. Not only are they excellent story-tellers, they are also highly strategic and build customer journeys that directly lead to increased sales," noted Jesse Meighan, CMO of the Company. "By additionally engaging Field Test, we're able to exponentially capitalize on these platforms through finely-tuned programmatic advertising campaigns. As a marketer in the cannabis space, where traditional digital marketing tools are often unavailable due to content restrictions, it is paramount that we focus on accessing high-value, mainstream media relationships. Field Test has cracked the code on digital advertising for cannabis, and has worked with some of the leading brands in the space, including MedMen, KIVA, and Jane West, in addition to leading mainstream consumer brands such as Four Sigmatic and Parachute."

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company added: "Within a crowded landscape, it's important to impart the expertise and trustworthiness of the brands within ICI. By creating a world-class platform of vetted products, we establish ourselves as industry leaders and voices of authority."

The Company's goal is to increase sales of non-restricted, hemp-derived products and broaden their audience both nationally and internationally.

About Lemonade Creative

Lemonade Creative crafts business strategies to help global brands thrive in the digital age. Through strategy, design, content and engineering, they create exceptional customer journeys to build a brand experience, designed to captivate an audience, engage with customers, and convert sales. Lemonade services top-tier mainstream clients, and most notably lead e-commerce design, development, strategy, and system architecture for Goop, one of the most successful e-commerce platforms.

For more information, visit their website at http://lemonade.nyc/

About FieldTest

The FieldTest platform allows brands to scale their marketing spend with repeatable, predictable results. Currently blacklisted from social media, over two dozen cannabis and CBD brands have found a better marketing route with FieldTest, all without sacrificing premium placement. More than any other platform, major Cannabis and CBD brands rely on FieldTest's sophisticated approach to deliver their brand message to the largest audience footprint available. FieldTest gives brands the tools to message intent-driven consumers directly, resulting in unbeatable ROAS. Since 2014 Los Angeles based FieldTest has been converting marketing spend into sales wins for clients in both regulated and unregulated markets. For more information and to view case studies, visit their website at www.fieldtest.la.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI owns 51% of La Vide Verde, Inc. and has the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

