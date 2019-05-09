Healthy Europe Issue Open Letter Asking EU Leaders to Prioritise Health and Well-being

BRUSSELS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'All Policies for a Healthy Europe' - a coalition of influential non-governmental and not-for-profit organisations, think-tanks, trade associations and individual companies - issued a joint open letter to EU leaders attending Thursday's Sibiu Summit on the 'Future of Europe' urging them to make improving citizens health and well-being a top priority over the next five years.

"If Europe's leaders are serious about responding to the needs and concerns of EU citizens in the upcoming European Elections, then citizens' well-being must be at the centre of EU policies," AP4HE said in the letter to the presidents of the three EU institutions and all 27 EU leaders attending the Summit.

"The new EU institutions have their work cut out to find a place in the lives of citizens that creates the inspiration and popularity which is needed to drive a future of optimism and growth. To this end, we believe that a renewed focus on citizens' well-being can be a key part of finding this place."

AP4HE launched its Manifesto ahead of this month's European Elections following a Eurobarometer survey in which over 70% of citizens called for greater action at EU level in the area of health and well-being.

This proposes three main policy clusters to be developed by the next European Commission to promote health and well-being:

Healthy Societies: Mental as well as physical well-being.

Healthy Environment: This cluster focuses on topics such as air and water quality, noise pollution, hazardous chemicals, food sustainability and clean energy.

Healthy Care Systems: This focuses on the modernisation and sustainability of health and long-term care systems.

Digitalisation for improving health and well-being is also a key enabler sought in the manifesto.

"We believe that our Manifesto can provide a valuable contribution to the 'Strategic Agenda 2019-2014' set out in President Tusk's letter to the Sibiu Summit and our objectives fully align with the overarching priorities that will guide the work of the EU over the next five years," the letter added.

For the full letter, click here: https://healthyeurope.eu/2019/05/sibiu-summit-open-letter

Note to Editor: All Policies for a Healthy Europe is an intersectoral initiative that aims to ensure that citizen's health and well-being be a core priority for Europe and strategic objective for the next Commission.

For more info and a copy of the manifesto, please go to www.healthyeurope.eu or contact: communications@ap4he.eu.