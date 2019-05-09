Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company) disclosed today that the filing of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, the related management's analysis and the related officer certifications of the annual filings (collectively, the "2018 Annual Financial Filings") were not completed by the deadline of April 30, 2019 (the "Filing Deadline"). The Ontario Securities Commission has issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") against the Corporation pursuant to National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions and its securities have been halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Sweet Natural Trading is actively working with its auditors to finalize the 2018 Annual Financial Filings, which the Company expects to be completed shortly. The delay has been due to focused discussions with both secured and unsecured convertible debenture holders to restructure the terms of their agreements and limited resources.

Once the 2018 Annual Financial Filings are finalized, the Corporation will seek to have the Cease Trade Order revoked. The Corporation will be forthcoming with an update on the 2018 Annual Financial Statements as well as a general corporate update once the required filings have been made.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 7,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

