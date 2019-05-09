sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,033 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JHZ2 ISIN: CA3808957060 Ticker-Symbol: 3G8B 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,033
0,039
08.05.
0,032
0,039
16:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GGX GOLD CORP
GGX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GGX GOLD CORP0,051+6,88 %
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC0,0330,00 %