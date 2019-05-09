Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon expanding its capacity in Germany

PRESS RELEASE

Hexagon Composites' business area Hexagon Purus is substantially increasing its production capacity of high-pressure fuel tanks for CNG-powered passenger cars to meet the growing demand in Europe. Hexagon Purus recently entered into an agreement with its largest customer, Volkswagen AG, to triple the annual production volume.



In 2017, Volkswagen together with German operators of CNG

