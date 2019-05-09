sprite-preloader
4,40 Euro		+0,002
+0,03 %
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
Aktie:
Chemie
Sonstige
09.05.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon expanding its capacity in Germany

PRESS RELEASE
Hexagon Composites' business area Hexagon Purus is substantially increasing its production capacity of high-pressure fuel tanks for CNG-powered passenger cars to meet the growing demand in Europe. Hexagon Purus recently entered into an agreement with its largest customer, Volkswagen AG, to triple the annual production volume.

In 2017, Volkswagen together with German operators of CNG

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com


About Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen AG, known internationally as the Volkswagen Group, is a German multinational automotive manufacturing company headquartered in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany and indirectly majority owned by the Austrian Porsche-Piech family. It designs, manufactures and distributes passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, engines, and turbomachinery and offers related services including financing, leasing and fleet management.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA



