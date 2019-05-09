The first million took 40 years, the second million took two years and the third million will arrive two years from now. If you feel like you're seeing more and more solar panels in more places across the country, it isn't just your perception. According to Wood Mackenzie and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the United States reached 2 million cumulative solar installations in February of this year, only three years after reaching one million installations in February 2016. That actually took longer than the two years that Wood Mackenzie (then GTM Research) predicted, which is a strange ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...