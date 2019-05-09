Findit, Inc.: Findit Announces Social Networking App Findit Right Now Available in Apple App Store

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform, announces the roll out of the new Findit Right Now App in Apple App Store.

Download Findit Right Now App in Apple App Store here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/findit-right-now-app/id1458638908?ls=1&mt=8

Findit has launched its App in Google Play, the last week of April under the name Findit Inc. Followed up with the App launch in Apple App Store. The App is designed to empower anyone who downloads the App to use it for viewing, or for posting content, or both.

The Findit App provides features that offer members some unique ways of posting to manage their social content more efficiently while improving their SEO. One of the features is people can download the Findit Inc App for their IOS Apple Iphone devices and view posts in Findit, without having to create an account. This provides a large number of the world population to be observers but not participants in posting.

Members who do not login in can still view status updates in Findit without having to create an account or even login. This provides these people the ability to access content without having to share their personal data with Findit. These people can still share posts if they like, to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from the App, provided they have accounts on those sites. The option of sharing to these other popular outlets is very useful for influencer's and businesses that want to have their content reach a wider range of people through multiple platforms.

Posts done in the App are pushed up to the Findit.com website for more visibility and indexing in search engines. Indexing occurs in Findit search as well as Google, Yahoo, Bing and any other search engines that crawl Findit.com. With Findit being an open website that does not require logging in, search engines have the same access to the content posted. This results in indexing in these search engines, which many members on other social platforms currently do not receive, limiting their audience to typically only friends and followers.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

This search access benefits businesses ranging from small mom and pop to Fortune 500 companies that want to reach more people either locally or globally.

Findit provides each member the following Right Now status update features:

* Post Right Now status updates

* Post photos

* Post videos

* Drive Traffic

* Control and build your brand

* Browse photos

* Share videos

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "With the constant goal of so many people utilizing Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get more followers, likes, comments overall engagement, Findit derived its open platform with its sharing capabilities to garner more sharing to other social networking sites followed by more engagement along with indexing in multiple search engines. As more people use Findit, the relevancy of these features become clear. The results are tangible that people and business owners can see. All they have to do is start posting and sharing the content and they will see more search results and sharing from their posts on Findit."

Findit welcomes Politicians, Celebrities, Athletes, Individuals, Comedians, Preachers and anyone else with the exception of terrorist groups and pornography.

Individuals can download the Findit App in Apple App Store here Findit Right Now App in Apple

Individuals can download the Findit App in Google Play here Findit Inc App in Google

Findit does have terms of use and a privacy policy statement that can restrict certain members from posting. These would be terrorist organizations and some hate groups.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines to crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

