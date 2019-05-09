Global law firm Goodwin announced today the expansion of its market-leading, international Real Estate Industry Group into Paris with partner Sarah Fleury. Fleury joins from Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe LLP, where she was a partner and the head of the French Real Estate Group.

Fleury advises French and international investors on a wide range of real estate transactions, including asset and share deals, joint venture and real estate mergers and acquisitions, hospitality investments, office building acquisitions, commercial leases, and sale and lease-back transactions. She has a track record in counseling foreign clients and new players who enter the French real estate market, and broad experience working on construction and real-estate-related litigation cases.

"The firm's expertise within the real estate sector across both Europe and the U.S. is second to none, and I look forward to leveraging it for the benefit of our clients as we build our offering in France," said Fleury.

Goodwin's Paris office opened in 2016 with a leading team of private equity and mergers and acquisitions lawyers. Today, the office includes 50 lawyers and is widely-regarded as a top private equity and mergers and acquisitions advisor in France.

"Goodwin's firmwide strategy is to be the go-to firm in our select client industries, including private equity and real estate," said Maxence Bloch, Chair of Goodwin's Paris office. "The expansion of our international real estate platform into France is a key component of this strategy, and Sarah is the right leader to help us take this important next step in Paris. She brings solid industry expertise, an entrepreneurial vision and a collaborative approach, and we are thrilled to have her on board as we bring Goodwin's real estate offering into France."

The firm's nearly 200 Real Estate Industry Group lawyers around the world help companies make the most of every investment decision from private fund formation and all types of real estate transactions to REIT and real estate mergers and acquisitions. The group is consistently ranked as a top advisor, including as the "Real Estate Law Firm of the Year 2019" by Best Lawyers. Goodwin recently launched PropTech, an innovative new platform that brings together the firm's deep expertise in real estate and technology.

"We are seeing strong market demand for Goodwin's global real estate, private equity and technology perspective and expertise in France," said Minta Kay, Chair of Goodwin's Real Estate Industry Group. "Sarah's appointment enables us to meet our clients' domestic and cross-border transactional needs at the intersection of these practices. We are excited to welcome Sarah to the Goodwin partnership."

A member of the Paris Bar since 2002, Fleury holds post graduate and M.A. degrees in business law from Université Paris XI, as well as a diploma from the EDHEC Business School.

Fleury can be reached at sfleury@goodwinlaw.com or +33.185.657.160.

