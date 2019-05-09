ADL Bionatur Solutions (ADL-BS) reported robust Q119 growth, with revenue of €9.97m (up 134% year-on-year), driven largely by increased capacity utilisation at its contract manufacturing (CMO) business. CMO revenues were €8.02m (up 180% vs Q118), whereas the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment was down 14% yearly to €0.90m, due in part to seasonality for ß-lactam antibiotics. Other revenue, which includes proprietary products and other contracted services and income, was up 205% to €1.05m. The strong CMO growth drove a swing to positive €0.11m EBITDA, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. ADL-BS continues to expect positive overall EBITDA for 2019.

