The Japanese multinational will transfer its Panasonic Energy Malaysia unit to Chinese heterojunction module provider GS-Solar as part of a broader cooperation agreement. Panasonic's solar R&D business will form part of a JV in Japan to be 90% owned by GS-Solar.Japanese electronics giant Panasonic has announced a cooperation agreement with Chinese heterojunction panel maker GS-Solar. Under the terms of the agreement, the Japanese company will transfer its Panasonic Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd solar manufacturing subsidiary to GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd. Panasonic will also separate out its PV research ...

