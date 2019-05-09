The procurement - for PV capacity at the Dholera Solar Park - attracted bids for just 300 MW as developers shunned a tariff ceiling of $0.039/kWh.From pv magazine India. Despite four extensions to the bidding deadline, the 1 GW Gujarat solar tender has yet again failed to attract developers, as it prompted only two bids for a total 300 MW of capacity, according to daily newspaper and website The Economic Times. The auction, which concerned capacity at the Dholera Solar Park, stipulated a maximum Rs2.75/kWh ($0.039) would be paid for electricity generated by the plants procured. Earlier this month, ...

