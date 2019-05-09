Award recognizes manufacturing sites in Kaunas, Lithuania and Matamoros, Mexico

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced its manufacturing plants in Kaunas, Lithuania and Matamoros, Mexico have earned the 2018 Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors. The award acknowledges top performing suppliers that meet a very stringent set of quality performance criteria.

"It is an honor to be recognized by General Motors with their 2018 Supplier Quality Excellence Award," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our global teams as they deliver the highest level of quality and service for our customers."

Littelfuse has demonstrated a strong reputation for operational excellence across its global footprint. Over the past three years, four Littelfuse sites in Asia have been recognized by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence for demonstrated quality in manufacturing, continuous improvement, best practices and innovation.

