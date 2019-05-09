Arcutis, Inc. to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2019 Healthcare Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Arcutis, Inc., a privately held immuno-dermatology drug development company addressing significant unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:00am ET. The Company will host investor meetings during the conference.

About Arcutis

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs that address significant unmet medical needs in immune-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop best-in-class molecules against biologically validated targets, leveraging our industry-leading development expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments in less time, at lower cost and with lower risk than other approaches. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-250) for multiple indications including, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn. Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

